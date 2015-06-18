JOHANNESBURG, June 18 South African stocks ended higher on Thursday, with Naspers adding the most points to the benchmark index after the media and e-commerce company flagged as much as a one-third rise in annual profit.

Naspers, South Africa's biggest company by market capitalization, said late on Wednesday that core headline EPS, the main profit measure, likely rose by between 25 and 30 percent.

In reaction, shares in Naspers, which owns about a third of China's Tencent Holdings, climbed 2 percent to 1,851 rand.

"The market has responded in a sort of favourable fashion to these results, even though it looks a little like a marginal miss on earnings," said Sasha Naryshkine, a fund manager at Vestact in Johannesburg.

The blue-chip JSE Top-40 index gained 0.65 percent to 46,213 and the broader All-share index added 0.59 percent to 51,900.

South African equities have been under pressure since April on concerns about the ramifications of a Greek debt default and about how soon the central bank might raise interest rates.

Boosted by strong gains in the price bullion, gold mining shares dominated the advancers' list. AngloGold Ashanti rallied 7.2 percent to 116.50 rand and rival Harmony Gold picked up 3.34 percent to 17.04 rand. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Heinrich)