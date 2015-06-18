JOHANNESBURG, June 18 South African stocks ended
higher on Thursday, with Naspers adding the most points to the
benchmark index after the media and e-commerce company flagged
as much as a one-third rise in annual profit.
Naspers, South Africa's biggest company by market
capitalization, said late on Wednesday that core headline EPS,
the main profit measure, likely rose by between 25 and 30
percent.
In reaction, shares in Naspers, which owns about a third of
China's Tencent Holdings, climbed 2 percent to 1,851
rand.
"The market has responded in a sort of favourable fashion to
these results, even though it looks a little like a marginal
miss on earnings," said Sasha Naryshkine, a fund manager at
Vestact in Johannesburg.
The blue-chip JSE Top-40 index gained 0.65 percent
to 46,213 and the broader All-share index added 0.59
percent to 51,900.
South African equities have been under pressure since April
on concerns about the ramifications of a Greek debt default and
about how soon the central bank might raise interest rates.
Boosted by strong gains in the price bullion, gold mining
shares dominated the advancers' list. AngloGold Ashanti
rallied 7.2 percent to 116.50 rand and rival Harmony Gold
picked up 3.34 percent to 17.04 rand.
