JOHANNESBURG, July 20 South African shares rose
on Monday as gains in industrial and financial stocks outweighed
heavy losses among gold and platinum producers.
AngloGold Ashanti plummeted 9.7 percent after the
gold price hit a five year low. The company was the worst
performer among South African bluechips as it hit a 17-year low
to close at 85.34 rand.
Gold Fields and Harmony Gold both also
shed more than 9 percent, while Sibanye Gold fell 10.62 percent
to 17.50 rand, its lowest level in 18 months.
The gold price fell on Asian selling, said Chris Hart, chief
strategist at Investment Solutions.
"Resources as a whole are not doing great, platinum
companies are also being hit hard by low prices," said Hart.
Platinum last week dropped below $1,000 per ounce for the
first time since the financial crisis.
Anglo American Platinum was down 3.54 percent at
259.49 rand, while Lonmin shed 4.84 percent. Impala
Platinum fell 3.19 percent to hit a decade-low at 48.20 rand.
"The rest of the market shrugged off the bloodbath in
commodities," said Hart.
Industrials and financials showed gains, led by Brait SE
, Netcare and Naspers.
Brait SE rose 2.71 percent to close on 138.50 rand, as the
market continues to show its approval of the investment
company's acquisitions over the past months. Shares in the
company that bought fitness group Virgin Active and British
fashion chain New Look are up nearly 80 percent this year.
Naspers shares rose 1.48 percent to close on 1,919.12 rand
and Netcare gained 1.56 percent to 39.42 rand.
The JSE Top-40 index climbed 0.71 percent to
47,388.67 points and the broader All-Share Index was up
0.5 percent at 52,988.32.
Trading volumes in the market as a whole were lively with
more than 186 million shares changing hands, above last year's
daily average of 183 million.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter)