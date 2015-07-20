JOHANNESBURG, July 20 South African shares rose on Monday as gains in industrial and financial stocks outweighed heavy losses among gold and platinum producers.

AngloGold Ashanti plummeted 9.7 percent after the gold price hit a five year low. The company was the worst performer among South African bluechips as it hit a 17-year low to close at 85.34 rand.

Gold Fields and Harmony Gold both also shed more than 9 percent, while Sibanye Gold fell 10.62 percent to 17.50 rand, its lowest level in 18 months.

The gold price fell on Asian selling, said Chris Hart, chief strategist at Investment Solutions.

"Resources as a whole are not doing great, platinum companies are also being hit hard by low prices," said Hart.

Platinum last week dropped below $1,000 per ounce for the first time since the financial crisis.

Anglo American Platinum was down 3.54 percent at 259.49 rand, while Lonmin shed 4.84 percent. Impala Platinum fell 3.19 percent to hit a decade-low at 48.20 rand.

"The rest of the market shrugged off the bloodbath in commodities," said Hart.

Industrials and financials showed gains, led by Brait SE , Netcare and Naspers.

Brait SE rose 2.71 percent to close on 138.50 rand, as the market continues to show its approval of the investment company's acquisitions over the past months. Shares in the company that bought fitness group Virgin Active and British fashion chain New Look are up nearly 80 percent this year.

Naspers shares rose 1.48 percent to close on 1,919.12 rand and Netcare gained 1.56 percent to 39.42 rand.

The JSE Top-40 index climbed 0.71 percent to 47,388.67 points and the broader All-Share Index was up 0.5 percent at 52,988.32.

Trading volumes in the market as a whole were lively with more than 186 million shares changing hands, above last year's daily average of 183 million. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter)