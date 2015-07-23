JOHANNESBURG, July 23 South African stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, with Vodacom topping the gainers list after the mobile phone operator reported a higher quarterly sales.

Vodacom, South Africa's biggest mobile phone company by users, reported a 7 percent increase in sales for the quarter to the end of June.

In reaction, shares in the company, which has cleared the first competition regulation hurdle to buy fixed-line firm Neotel, surged 4.57 percent to 143 rand, booking their biggest daily percentage gain in about six weeks.

"They will have a bigger exposure now with the Neotel acquisition, the market likes that," said Ryan Woods, trader at Independent Securities.

Overall, the stock market was muted, in line with major overseas markets, and unfazed by the South African central bank decision to increase interest by 25 basis points.

The JSE Top-40 index ended 0.6 percent higher at 46,649 and the broader All-share index added 0.5 percent to 52,237.

South Africa's second-biggest private education firm Advtech gave up almost all its gains after its chief executive dismissed a relaunched $485 million takeover bid by bigger rival Curro Holdings' as a "fishing expedition"

Shares in Advtech closed 0.4 percent higher at 12.25 rand, pulling back from a high of 12.39 rand earlier in the session.

Global steel maker ArcelorMittal's South African unit fell 0.7 percent to 15.31 rand, after flagging a dramatically wider half-year loss. (Reporting by Nqobile Dudla; Editing by James Macharia)