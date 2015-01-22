JOHANNESBURG Jan 22 South African stocks ended
higher on Thursday, extending their winning run to a fourth
straight day with miners among the biggest gainers after the
European Central Bank announced measures to stimulate the euro
zone economy.
Investors were betting that mining houses could benefit if
the ECB's stimulus results in improved economic growth, said
Abri du Plessis of Gryphon Asset Management in Cape Town.
"If they can kick-start the global economy there will be an
increase in demand for commodities. That's what investors are
hoping for and that's what is driving the miners," he said.
Bourse heavyweight Anglo American climbed 2.8
percent to 198.50 rand and rival BHP Billiton was up
1.9 percent to 251.48 rand.
The benchmark JSE Top-40 index was up 0.56 percent at 43,725
and the broader All-share index gained by a similar
margin to 49,872.
However, du Plessis cautioned that investors might be too
optimistic about the benefits of more stimulus, given the
underlying economic fragility.
"There's no guarantee that this kind of money printing is
going to work."
Naspers rose 0.2 percent to 1,636.01 rand after
Morgan Stanley raised its target price on the media and
e-commerce firm.
Trade was robust with 226 million shares changing hands,
above last year's daily average of 183 million shares, according
to preliminary bourse data.
(Reporting by David Dolan and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by
James Macharia)