JOHANNESBURG, March 20 South African stocks ended slightly lower on Friday with Naspers taking the most points off the benchmark index on worries the stock may be priced for more than it can deliver.

But the main indices ended the week with a modest 1.6 percent gain, rebounding from the worst week of 2015 as investors worldwide welcomed the U.S. Federal Reserve's caution on rate hikes.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 index ended 0.2 percent lower at 46,592 and the broader All-share index fell by the same margin to 52,631.

Bourse heavyweight Naspers lost 2 percent to 1,778.87 rand, paring gains so far this year to about 17 percent on worries the media and e-commerce firm might be over-valued.

"On some measures the stock is really cheap, on others it is wildly expensive, it all depends what metrics you use. That is why there are many different views on the company and their share price," Sasha Naryshkine, a fund manager at Vestact.

Naspers, which runs Africa's biggest pay-TV business, has been a must-have in fund managers' portfolio thanks to its stake in China's biggest internet firm, Tencent Holdings.

Other decliners were Remgro, falling 2.76 percent to 263.38 rand after the investment holding firm said first half profit inched down.

Investec ended 1.3 percent lower at 105.97 rand after the investment bank and asset manager warned the weaker rand would hurt earnings.

Trade was robust on the bourse with more than 243 million shares changing hands, above last year's daily average of 183 million shares. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)