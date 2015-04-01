JOHANNESBURG, April 1 South African stocks
ticked up slightly on Wednesday buoyed by telecoms operator MTN
Group, spurred on by peaceful presidential elections in
Nigeria where it is a market leader.
Financial markets in Africa's most populous country, which
is also MTN's most important market in terms of revenue and
subscribers, rallied after an unprecedented win by opposition
politician Muhammadu Buhari.
MTN shares ended nearly 6 percent higher, pushing
Johannesburg's Top-40 index up 0.2 percent to 46,128.
The All-share index added 0.2 percent to 52,281.
"MTN was on the back of the Nigerian election. A lot of
people thought the elections wouldn't go through smoothly," said
Chad Bushnell, a trader at Anglorand Asset Managers.
Capitec Bank Holdings hit a life high of 537.65
rand per share as investors lapped up the stock anticipating it
would be included in the blue chip Top-40 index, on the back of
its rising market capitalisation, which has gained 57 percent so
far this year.
Gold producers listed in Johannesburg fell as job figures
from U.S. private employers showed the smallest growth in more
than a year, supporting views that the Federal Reserve will hold
off any rate hike until next year.
Gold is particularly sensitive to shifts in U.S. interest
rates, which also move the dollar, in which the metal is priced.
The gold index was down 2.3 percent as AngloGold
Ashanti shed 2.7 percent and Gold Fields lost
3 percent.
Activity was fairly brisk with more than 198 million shares
changing hands, comparison to a daily average of 183 million
shares last year.
