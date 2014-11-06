(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Nov 6 The ECB is going to do some stuff to
rescue the euro zone economy, big stuff, but it will tell you
what, exactly, later, if it needs to. So relax.
Stuck with a Governing Council-approved tool box which is
probably inadequate, but not, apparently, possessed of a firm
agreement to turn "whatever it takes" into actual large-scale
government bond buying, ECB President Mario Draghi temporized on
Thursday.
Besides leaving interest rates unchanged and sitting back to
let measures already underway take effect, Draghi did a
reasonable job of appearing highly committed to further bold
action but remaining vague on specifics, much less timing.
"The Governing Council is unanimous in its commitment to
using additional unconventional instruments within its mandate,"
Draghi said. That's great but much hangs on the definition of
"additional" or for that matter "mandate."
"The Governing Council has tasked ECB staff and the relevant
Eurosystem committees with ensuring the timely preparation of
further measures to be implemented, if needed," read the very
next sentence.
Marc Ostwald, strategist at ADM Investor Services, was
underwhelmed, writing to clients:
"In plain English, this says 'we have an easing bias, but we
have no idea at the moment what else we might do.' If that is
meant to be 'forward guidance,' then God help us all."
But that is just it. This was meant to be forward guidance,
which is, in itself, a pale and arguably self-defeating
substitute for action. The euro zone is facing its third
recession since the crash and, even worse, faces a
non-negligible chance of seeing a self-reinforcing deflationary
mindset take root.
Even forward guidance from a central bank like the Federal
Reserve may fail to convince, because, after all, a steer of
future action is not an obligation. From the ECB, with internal
dissension, forward guidance will inevitably face a higher
chance of diluted effect.
To be sure, the euro fell in what must have been a
satisfying way after Draghi spoke, though euro zone equities
failed to hold much of their gains.
SPECIFICS, SPECIFICS
Reportedly facing pressure from colleagues on the Council
over communications style, Draghi did deliver a united front on
the expansion of the ECB's balance sheet, in essence promising a
target of 3 trillion euros, a trillion more than now.
Yet even when being admirably specific, Draghi is operating
in a reality in which there are real limits on not only what he
can promise, but how much of his promise the market can infer
will be delivered.
"We are quite confident that the impact on our balance sheet
size will be adequate, will be significant, will be sizable,"
Draghi said. "The main message is that our balance sheet will
keep expanding in the coming months and will continue expanding
while the balance sheets of other central banks are bound to
contract."
All of that is highly debatable. Firstly, while the ECB will
expand their balance sheet, no doubt, there are limits, given
what is out there to buy, to what they can do short of outright
government bond buying. It seems now possible that it will go
beyond purchasing structured securities and begin to purchase
corporate bonds. Again, though, the size and depth of the
corporate bond market will impose limits on this, as will
concerns about picking winners and losers.
Secondly, the idea that other central banks are "bound to
contract" balance sheets is one of those things which will
eventually be true, but perhaps not in a time scale helpful to
the ECB. The Bank of Japan surely isn't soon going to contract,
and while this is helpful to risk assets, including Greek
government bonds, it isn't an unalloyed blessing to the euro
zone.
The Fed, for its part, has no current plans to contract its
balance sheet, choosing instead to replace maturing bonds with
similar new ones. Any reduction in the size of the Fed's balance
sheet, either through a sale or passive roll-off, will probably
only happen once the U.S. central bank has successfully raised
interest rates. That may only happen late next year, or be
delayed further. The Fed may not be in a position to play along
with its ECB-appointed role of making the euro look less
attractive and counterbalancing the BOJ.
That the ECB was able to present a reasonably united front
on Thursday is good, but its means of doing so revealed much
about factors which, promises aside, weaken its hand.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)