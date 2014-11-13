(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Nov 13 This time round the rising dollar may be
America's currency and everybody's problem.
That's because the dollar's strong rise will serve to
crimp global liquidity, making financing more expensive and
harder to get, markets more volatile and emerging economies,
especially, more risky.
Famously in 1971 then U.S. Treasury Secretary John Connally
told Europeans fretting over the falling value of the dollar
that "The dollar may be our currency, but it's your problem."
Except whereas the problem with the dollar then, newly
de-linked from gold, was that there were too many and the value
was falling, now the issue, at least globally, is that in a
world with a strongly rising dollar they may be much harder to
get hold of.
That, argues Michael Howell of consultancy Crossborder
Capital in London, is an issue given the diminished importance
of the U.S. economy, now only about a fifth of the global whole
but one which produces the currency which accounts for something
like 75 percent of global cross-border transactions.
"The stronger the U.S. dollar, the more expensive and less
available is the funding necessary to maintain the momentum of
this non-U.S.-leveraged finance," Howell writes in a note to
clients.
"And, in turn, this risks a self-sustaining overshoot in the
U.S. dollar and downward spiral in global liquidity, as
financing lines are liquidated and 'carry trades' forcibly
unwound."
Emerging markets and Asia may be first in the firing line,
but clearly a system rather precariously balanced on the perhaps
undersized foundations of the U.S. economy is capable of
creating problems everywhere and for everyone.
Crossborder sees global liquidity, in essence capital
available for investing and spending, as contracting by about
$10 trillion, or 10 percent, over the coming year, principally
as a result of the rising dollar. Crossborder says its readings
on global liquidity serve as a good leading indicator of
economic activity, with a six-to-12-month lag, but a much
shorter lag for market activity.
With liquidity already in contractionary territory, and
expected to head lower, there is good reason to expect more
market volatility in the coming year.
CHINA, EMERGING MARKETS KEY
Remember that the trade-weighted U.S. dollar made a
multi-decade bottom in 2011 and, while it is 15 percent higher
or so now, has room for even more appreciation.
And also, the U.S. contribution to global liquidity isn't
even principally about monetary policy, meaning that even if the
Fed is unable to hike interest rates, liquidity may find itself
crimped globally. By running a large current account deficit,
the U.S. helps to supply the rest of the world with dollars
which in turn can be available for recycling. But the growth of
U.S. shale oil may tend to cap the current account deficit, as
may reluctance on the part of individuals and companies to add
to their debts. The IMF is projecting accelerating global growth
through 2017 but broadly stable current account deficits.
Another issue is China, as a contributor to global
liquidity, a user of it and a potential source of event
volatility. Data shows substantial recent outflows of capital
from China and Hong Kong. If the yuan is to track the dollar
higher, the implication is a potentially sharp fall in liquidity
in China at perhaps an uncomfortable time given the slowing of
its economy.
This could prompt yet more capital flows out of China, only
exacerbating the effects on the parts of its economy which rely
on leverage, bank-originated or from the shadow sector. In other
words, a vicious cycle.
This in turn might possibly tempt China to devalue the yuan
against the dollar, something which, depending on the
scale of the devaluation, would cause no end of problems and
conflicts. Not only would this add to the global deflationary
impulse, making the jobs of the Bank of Japan and European
Central Bank that much more difficult, it would also very likely
upset any number of financial market apple carts.
And if the circumstances which might goad China into a
devaluation exist, imagine how other emerging markets would be
affected.
Remember too that past episodes of dollar strength have been
both long lasting and prone, as are so many currency moves, to
overshooting. We may not have seen the last of dollar strength,
and current estimates of its impact on liquidity may be too low.
"Although the 1987 and 2008 financial crises focused on the
developed markets, and the 1994 and 1997 crises engulfed the
emerging markets, their common root remains the tension between
the domestic and international roles of the U.S. dollar,"
according to Howell.
So long as it remains the dominant currency of international
exchange, the dollar will also remain everyone's problem.
