(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Dec 9 With better and better evidence emerging
that the Federal Reserve ought to raise interest rates soon, its
much debated, always denied role as guarantor of asset prices
will be put to the test.
If this test goes like all of the others, then if markets
fall hard, the Fed will step in.
Friday's U.S. jobs data painted a picture of an economy
creating jobs, increasingly professional jobs, at a good pace
and with reasonable wage growth. Yet financial markets took the
news calmly, despite knowing full well that should the Fed move
to hike earlier than expected in 2015, risky assets like
equities and emerging markets will almost certainly take a
pummeling.
The simplest explanation, investors' belief in the 'Fed
Put,' is probably the best. This is the idea that the Federal
Reserve stands ready to take steps to rescue markets if they
decline sharply, in essence offering investors what is known on
financial exchanges as a 'put,' the right but not obligation to
sell a security below a certain price.
William Dudley, President of the New York Fed, became the
latest last week to deny that such a thing exists.
"Let me be clear, there is no Fed equity market put. To put
it another way, we do not care about the level of equity prices,
or bond yields or credit spreads per se," Dudley said in a
speech.
"Instead, we focus on how financial market conditions
influence the transmission of monetary policy to the real
economy."
These protestations are somewhat undermined by recent
events, not to mention history and the data.
The most recent equity market palpitation in October was
arrested when St Louis Fed President James Bullard deployed the
defibrillator by saying that QE3 could be extended.
"Fed officials can confidently say what Dudley said when
equities are at record highs," hedge fund manager Stephen Jen of
SLJ Macro Partners said in a note to clients.
"I would take them more seriously if they say things like
this in the midst of a 10 percent sell-off in equities."
On several critical occasions in the last two decades the
Fed has eased interest rates or otherwise provided succor to
financial markets when they were in distress. This happens not
just in times of sharp sell-offs: research from the New York Fed
shows that since 1994 equity market returns are essentially flat
if you exclude the three-day window around rate decision
announcements. (here)
NEXT YEAR'S ISSUE
This may well put the Fed in a difficult spot in 2015.
Despite quite low inflation, the overall run of data in the
U.S. has been pretty good, and may well continue. Pressure on
the Fed to prepare the way for a rate rise soon will mount,
something that record-high and still rising equity prices will
accentuate.
That's despite a growing contrast between the U.S. and the
rest of the world. In Europe, Japan and China growth is
disappointing and central banks are in easing mode.
All of this has helped to propel the dollar's quite
startling rally, as investors put their money where they expect
the highest returns.
Should the Fed add to this with hawkish talk or interest
rate rises, the dollar's rise may accelerate and effects will be
felt keenly outside the U.S.
The Bank for International Settlements warned in its most
recent quarterly report released over the weekend that the
strong dollar may pose a threat.
"The appreciation of the dollar against the backdrop of
divergent monetary policies may, if persistent, have a profound
impact on the global economy, in particular on emerging market
economies," the BIS said.
"For example, it may expose financial vulnerabilities as
many firms in emerging markets have large U.S.
dollar-denominated liabilities."
The threat is a self-fulfilling cycle: Fed tightens, dollar
rises, emerging market companies find it more expensive to
borrow and repay and become less attractive borrowers, prompting
loans to get yet more expensive.
Given that offshore lending in dollars has risen sharply and
now totals about $9 trillion, this has the capacity to become
the kind of problem which might influence the Fed.
What's notable here is how self-perpetuating the entire
mechanism is. Since markets have confidence that the Fed won't
upset the apple cart, borrowers take on risk, in this case
currency risk. Since the Fed knows this, and many other examples
of the same type of phenomenon, it is inhibited from raising
rates and, apparently, willing to clean up if matters get rough.
As it has arguably been for each of the past seven years, at
least, the Fed put will be one of the prime movers of 2015.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)