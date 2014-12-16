(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Dec 16 The salient fact in the Japan election
wasn't the big victory for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe or the
record low voter turnout, but that it is all happening in a
country with fewer and fewer people.
That demographic reality means that the reflationary
economic policies of the Abenomics project now has more runway
but perhaps still not enough power to get off the ground.
Abe's coalition's victory with more than a two-thirds
majority makes likely not only more expansionary monetary and
fiscal policy in the next year, but smoothes the way for his
likely victory for another term in September 2015.
This ensures a fair try for the first two components of
Abenomics: monetary policy to cheapen the yen and stimulate
exports as well as creating inflation, and fiscal policy,
including the delay of a consumption tax, to try to give the
effort support.
With fewer and aging people and little immigration, Japan's
ability to capitalize on this is in doubt, even if labor reforms
to bring more women into the workforce eventually succeed.
"Japan needs more people, not more debt, and not more money.
An aging and declining population is reducing aggregate demand.
A shrinking workforce is reducing Japan's potential production.
Fiscal stimulus cannot fix this," economist Carl Weinberg of
High Frequency Economics wrote in a note to clients.
"Since demand falls faster than supply when both the
population and the labor force go down together, deflation is
inherent in this forecast, regardless of fiscal deficit spending
or monetary conditions."
This view was reinforced by the Bank of Japan's Tankan
quarterly business conditions survey, which showed companies not
only forecasting falling sales but falling prices also. It has
proved extremely difficult to bring Japanese businesses and
consumers out of a deflationary mindset.
That's perhaps in part because, though the BOJ has
successfully driven prices up 2.9 percent from a year ago, this
is a rise of just 0.9 percent when you strip out the effect of
April's consumption tax hike. Even worse, wages have not kept
pace with even this mild inflation, dropping on an
inflation-adjusted basis for the 16th straight month in October
to stand 2.8 percent lower than a year before.
So, while Abenomics can move its targets towards its goals,
its ability to create a self-sustaining economic recovery is in
doubt. Meanwhile Japan's public debt position worsens, raising
the stakes of the gamble.
GLOBALIZATION AND THE CULT OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE
One of the other problems with Abenomics thus far is its
puzzling failure to ignite an export-led revival. The thinking
was that if you could lower the value of the yen, exporters
would win market share at newly profitable levels. To take
advantage of this they would invest in new equipment and
capacity, hiring new workers in the process.
Those capital expenditures and wages would circulate in the
economy, raising economic growth and sustaining rising prices.
That is not how it has worked out, at least so far. While
the dollar now buys about 20 percent more yen than it did
before talk of Abenomics began in 2013, exports have expanded at
a far slower pace, forecast to be up 7 percent in November.
Exporters have seen their margins fatten, but have yet to decide
that argues for much higher production in Japan.
"Put simply, one might say Abenomics has made exporters
richer, but not yet busier," Barclays economist Kyohei Morita
wrote to clients.
In part, this may be because Japanese industry quite
sensibly decided long ago to diversify its manufacturing base,
building plants elsewhere in the world. A Japanese executive,
then, is not simply competing as a yen-based manufacturer. If he
decides to try to up production in Japan, he may simply be
shifting demand away from his other operations elsewhere, making
them less profitable.
Morita of Barclays observes that since 2002 despite wide
swings in the value of the yen, the price tags of Japanese goods
have hardly fluctuated, implying that prices are the result of a
more globalized, highly integrated manufacturing sector.
One other potential explanation for Japan's failure to take
advantage of the weak yen is the cult of shareholder value, a
U.S. idea only slowly and fitfully imposed upon Japanese
companies over the past 15 years.
Believers in shareholder value maximization, the idea that a
corporation's sole aim is the creation of profit for owners,
might argue that it is better for Japan, Inc. to take the cheap
yen as a windfall, banking the now fatter margins while keeping
capital expenditure at a minimum.
If this can be done while giving out below-inflation raises,
then so much the better, our globally educated Japanese manager
might believe.
Abenomics may well fail, but after the election it looks as
if it will be given a robust test.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)