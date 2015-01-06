(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Jan 6 With Greece in the ejection seat and the
European Central Bank facing a no-win decision on bond buying,
the euro's fall is far from over.
And that's before we consider the poor economic
fundamentals, not to mention the single currency's new
unpopularity with other central banks seeking a safe place to
store their reserves.
The euro fell to near nine-year lows on Monday, hurt by
fears that a push for vastly easier debt terms by a new Greek
government, expected after Jan. 25 elections, would lead not to
agreement, but to Germany opening the door to a euro exit.
A report in German media that leaders in Berlin see a euro
exit by Greece as "manageable" may qualify more as a negotiating
tactic than an analysis, especially given that no template for
such a move exits. Either way, that we find ourselves here can
be nothing other than negative for the euro, which would likely
be in a cyclical decline even if its structural future were not
in doubt.
The immediate consequences for the euro from a fracture in
its line-up would probably be very negative, and certainly
extremely volatile.
By the time we learn what kind of government Greece has
elected, we will likely see important changes to monetary
policy, with the ECB widely expected to make a significant
announcement involving sovereign bond buying at its Jan. 22
monetary policy meeting. This may be one of those rare events in
which all news is bad news for the single currency: if the ECB
exceeds expectations with a large or forceful funding program,
the euro will fall almost as a matter of policy; if the ECB
disappoints, the euro will fall anyway.
The idea of buying up government bonds is more popular in
Germany than wholesale Greek debt forgiveness, but only just.
That German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble voiced concerns
about QE and lauded uber-skeptic Bundesbank President Jens
Weidmann's arguments against such moves recently implies that
bond buying is far from assured. It will be hard to deliver
meaningful QE while not appearing to stray into direct financing
of euro zone members, or at least the mutualization of risk.
"Any ECB decision to go ahead with QE, without substantial
modification, would now entail severe loss of face for the
German government, which might be obliged to abandon the
condition which has so far governed its participation in the
single currency arrangements," Stephen Lewis, economist at ADM
Investor Services in London, wrote in a note to clients.
FACTS, THOSE PESKY THINGS
While few can agree about what the ECB should do or how
Greek issues should be handled, facts, of which there are many
on the ground, are not in dispute and not terribly encouraging.
Take deflation, the risk of which was illustrated by German
inflation falling to just 0.1 percent annually in December, from
0.5 percent in November. Data on Wednesday may show the first
negative such reading; that is, deflation.
Remember, the price of energy continues to decline, and its
impact on inflation in the euro zone has yet to be fully felt.
And while a cheaper euro is stimulative - this is partly the
point of bond buying - business and consumer confidence is not
helped by the way in which the riven politics show up euro zone
structural inadequacy.
Then there is interesting new data showing that global
central banks are no longer adding their support to the euro,
something they have generally done since its inception.
While central banks will usually buy a reserve currency as it
falls in order to keep their portfolios at the desired mix, that
is not happening with the euro. The euro's share of global
reserves fell to 22.6 percent in the third quarter, according to
new IMF data, down from 24.1 percent in the previous quarter, a
decline of 122.9 billion euros.
"The euro has also become rather undesirable for central
banks to hold," Stephen Jen of hedge fund SLJ Macro
Partners wrote to clients. "Nobody likes to hold a currency with
a negative yield, and with the central bank managing the
currency explicitly wanting the value of the currency to go
down. "
Perhaps central banks are seeing the parallels between the
euro and Japanese yen, which though it represents the third-
largest economy in the world, accounts for only 4 percent of
central bank reserves. Both economies face not only deflation,
but seemingly intractable problems with making and implementing
policy.
At some point, something will happen to arrest the fall of
the euro. But not, probably, in the next month.
