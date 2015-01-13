(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Jan 13 The apparent default of leading property
developer Kaisa Group Holding Ltd shows clearly just how badly
global investors are at pricing China risks.
Shenzen-based Kaisa said on Monday it had missed interest
payments to investors in its offshore dollar bonds, that many of
its bank accounts had been frozen and that a mainland China
court had frozen more than $100 million of assets of one of its
units. Kaisa's founder and chairman left the company in
December, triggering an acceleration of repayment of a loan made
by HSBC, which the company first missed but was then granted a
temporary waiver.
Kaisa's chief financial officer has since left.
The company, which had been well regarded, began its
dizzying descent late last year, when officials in Shenzen began
to block sales at its properties, as well as routine
applications for licenses and permits. This raises the
possibility that the roots of its woes are at least in part
political.
Kaisa's actual condition is obscure, as are the underlying
causes, but while all signs point to a very poor outcome for its
investors and creditors, many of the risks were easy to see in
advance. Global investors, eager to make large returns and cash
in on China's stunning but now rapidly slowing growth, have made
a habit of, if not ignoring these risks, then not extracting
enough compensation for carrying them.
Three kinds of risk are embodied by Kaisa: political risk,
playing field risk and China property market risk, all related
and mutually amplifying and presented in descending order of
importance.
It must be stressed that we simply don't know why Shenzen
officials suddenly took against Kaisa. They may simply have been
doing their job.
All companies everywhere bear regulatory and political risk,
but for those in a one-party state like China the risks are
higher, and the potential exists that their ability to do
business and profit is extinguished rather than impaired by
official measures. This is particularly true for property
development, which is a key source of revenue for local and
regional governments in China.
All of this obviously cuts both ways. Many property
companies have done extremely well courtesy of kind treatment
from local authorities. All companies in China are creatures of
the state to a greater extent than they would be in the U.S.,
Germany or Brazil. Internet retailer Alibaba, for example, has
been a beneficiary of politically motivated tight control of
China's Internet sector, which in part has allowed it to build
massive market share.
OFFSHORE INVESTORS SUBORDINATED
Then there are the risks implied by the uneven playing field
given to offshore investors in China, a situation well known but
only rarely tested. While Chinese bankruptcy and reorganization
practices and law have not been fully tested, there have been
clear precedents giving senior status to onshore, mainland
creditors over those who buy offshore bonds or securities.
That's especially true if the loans were made to offshore
entities often set up for that purpose, rather than directly to
the mainland company with assets.
That leaves Kaisa bondholders facing the strong possibility
that they will be very far back in the line of hopeful
creditors, with their claims given less shrift than those of
mainland creditors, shareholders and even employees. The Chinese
legal system also has a history of prioritizing local employment
and economic issues over the claims of offshore creditors.
And then there is China property market risk. The country
has been in a massive real estate bubble, with two to three
years of unsold supply in many major cities. An 80 percent
homeownership rate, against 65 percent in the U.S., implies
limited un-met demand.
"The government is worried about a real estate bubble and
the growing resentment towards sky-rocketing house prices,
especially for those living in municipal cities. The average
young couple in Shanghai must work for 24 years, without
spending a single yuan, to save enough money to buy a moderate
flat," Yu Yongding, economist and former member of the monetary
policy committee at the People's Bank of China, wrote at the end
of December.
For at least a decade, growth in China has leaned
totteringly on investment, particularly in real estate. That
appears to be ending. House prices are down 3.7 percent in the
year to October, and new home sales fell in 68 of 70 cities.
As we saw in the U.S., even small falls in house prices can
be self-fulfilling in an overbuilt market, and while government
control over credit may potentially remove some of the downside
risk, we should expect to see more developers in distress if
this trend continues.
Foreign investors shouldn't claim they didn't see the
warning signs, or that they themselves did not have it coming.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)