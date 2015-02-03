(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Feb 3 Much hangs on the interpretation of a
word, and in the case of Greece and the euro zone that word is:
insolvent.
New Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has been
unusually frank, likening his country's case to that of a
jobless person being advised to take out advances on her credit
card to pay the mortgage.
"Would you advise them that they should continue to take
these tranches of loans from the credit card in order to deal
with what is essentially an insolvency problem?" Varoufakis said
days after taking office under the new Syriza-party-led
coalition.
"This is the trouble over the last five years with Greece.
Our European partners and the previous Greek government have
been extending and pretending."
Keeping up the pretense that one can honor one's debts if
only given room to maneuver and time is an old if not glorious
tradition among the deeply indebted. Coming straight out and
copping to insolvency, on the other hand, is not.
That's because certain things tend to follow from an
admission of insolvency. Creditors decline new advances,
existing loans, where possible, are called and the debts of the
insolvent, Greece, are no longer acceptable as collateral.
Guntram Wolff, director of the Bruegel think tank, argues
that Varoufakis has set a rapid clock ticking, making its debts
theoretically beyond the pale for the European Central Bank and
creating a pressing need for a new deal.
"When a finance minister declares the insolvency of his
country, then the quality of all the debt he has issued should
fall below the relevant thresholds for Emergency Liquidity
Assistance as well as standard monetary policy operations. While
I do not believe the ECB will be so consequential as to do this
immediately, I also cannot believe that it will just continue
lending for a long time," Wolff wrote in a Bruegel piece.
(here(bruegel))
"By talking about insolvency, he has raised the funding
needs for Greece's banking system and made government fund
raising on capital markets impossible," Wolff said.
INSOLVENCY IS A STATE, DEFAULT IS AN EVENT
Important to remember that extend and pretend as a strategy,
while obviously unfair to many participants, can sometimes work
as a means of keeping an entity ticking over. Many leading U.S.
banks were very likely insolvent during the crisis.
Like all relationships, good and bad, extend and pretend
requires the participation of two partners, the creditor and
debtor.
All true, but these things are never simple, and far less
when, as in Greece, the insolvency includes a euro member state.
While Greece's liabilities may shortly exceed its ability to
repay, its creditors and partners maintain that with current low
interest rates and a very long repayment schedule its ongoing
debt maintenance burden is not out of line with that of France,
for example.
Varoufakis sees the situation as a debt deflation spiral, in
which the conditions imposed on Greece stifle demand, pushing
prices and output lower and making the debt ultimately
impossible to repay without ruin. There is some justice in this
position.
Varoufakis' slapping down of the insolvency card is best
seen as a gambit to bring the other side more rapidly to the
table and to extract better concessions.
As for the ECB, it seems to be standing on ceremony,
maintaining its hands will be tied as for extending Greek banks
more credit when the Greek program extension expires at the end
of February.
"We (ECB) have our own legislation and we will act according
to that," ECB council member Erkki Liikanen said.
That angle, that the ECB will have to follow its rules and
that Greek debt and its banks will be high and dry, is heavily
overplayed, argues Karl Whelan, an economics professor at
University College Dublin.
Whelan believes that even in March Greek access to ECB
enabled credit will be based on discretionary decisions rather
than mechanical outcomes. Greece and its negotiating partners
can conceivably limp along together because both the 'rules' and
the meaning of insolvency are such woolly concepts, offering
insulation if not clarity.
Thus we have two sides, both seeking to pressure the other
by creating what could be a false urgency to negotiate, and both
hoping the other crumples and gives way.
Meanwhile, capital, sensibly, flees Greece and the chance
rises that an overplayed hand by either side leads to a bank
run.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)