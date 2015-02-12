(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Feb 12 Successful resolution of the Greek euro
fracas may depend on the players' ability to scare the right
people in the right measure.
This is no simple task, leaving much room for accidental
disaster.
The Greek government and troika are working hard to scare
the wits out of one another, the object of which is to obtain
the best politically acceptable terms given their varying
constituencies. Greece first talks of war reparations and
insolvency, then, reportedly, steps back slightly to more
nuanced views of reduced budget surpluses and limited
privatization. The ECB first fires warnings about ongoing
financing, then ties ongoing access to financing to emergency
assistance to the solvency of the banks using it, a point
somewhat undermined by the self-admitted insolvency of the state
which ultimately backs them.
All of this is consistent with the idea that we have
technocrats bickering over who will suffer what economic and
political pain. On this view even Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis' swashbuckling, erratic style is presented as a
negotiating tactic, a ruse intended to cow his opposite numbers.
Don't be confused, this is where the main action is and the
ability of the main parties to work together to reach a
compromise is the main hinge on which events will turn.
The risk, of course, is that two other big constituencies,
Greek taxpayers and those who deposit money or otherwise lend it
to Greek banks, are watching the proceedings and working through
the implications for their narrow interests. They too have
reason to be scared and they too have reason to act in line with
their beliefs.
What depositors and taxpayers don't have is a seat at the
table, they only have feet with which they can move their money
from one place to another. This won't be the main determinant of
what become of Greece and the euro, but it could play an
important complicating role.
However you view events, the possibility of a default by
Greece, potentially accompanied by a euro exit, can't be
excluded.
"That something has to be done to avoid an uncontrolled
default, a rather scary state of affairs in its own right, is
apparent from the level of tension among the finance ministers
and the urgent pace of the negotiations," economist Carl
Weinberg of High Frequency Economics wrote to clients.
"A default by Greece is imminent, and we are not sure that
the extent of the damages to the euro zone financial system are
containable."
FOLLOW THE MONEY, IF YOU CAN
This makes the slump in Greek tax takings in January,
announced on Thursday, worrying. Tax revenues fell 23 percent
below budget at 3.49 billion euros. While much of this may have
been due to uncertainty in the run-up to the elections which
returned a Syriza-led government, one can hardly say certainty
has since prevailed.
The implication is that Greek taxpayers, never a compliant
lot, may feel that it behooves them to pile up what cash they
can.
This puts pressure on both the Greek government and the
troika, but also has about it the whiff of a run, a phenomenon
which could, if unchecked, be self-fulfilling. It also removes
negotiating room between Greece and its partners, as one of the
main points at issue is what size primary surplus Greece should
run. The hope, surely, was that spending might rise to alleviate
distress, rather than takings should fall.
The other issue is the funding of Greek banks. While clearly
dependent on access to extraordinary official funding, the
behavior of depositors could also play a role.
The European Central Bank's Governing Council extended a
support program for Greek banks for another week by authorizing
the Greek central bank to commit an extra five billion euros in
emergency lending assistance (ELA). The council will next review
the program on Feb. 18, though it can act at any time.
ELA funds cover depositor outflows, which were about 12
billion euros in January, not far off the peak monthly outflow
from May 2011 at the peak of the first part of the Greek crisis.
It may take the withdrawal of the ECB backstop to bring on a
banking collapse but there is no rule forcing depositors to wait
for that to happen. It is hard to argue that the interest rates
on offer give much compensation for the risk, however small,
that capital controls are put into place, as they were in
Cyprus, or, worse for depositors, that they wake up some day
with new drachmae where once were euros.
A rush of withdrawals in an attempt to front-run capital
controls or euro exit would complicate negotiations and might
prompt self-destructive decisions by either side.
Great events get covered at the negotiating tables but they
are not always settled there.
