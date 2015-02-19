(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Feb 19 When Wal-Mart starts handing out raises
it may be time to worry about equity market valuations.
The U.S.'s largest retailer and biggest private employer
said on Thursday it would spend more than $1 billion to hike pay
for half a million workers this year. Wal-Mart will be
spending some of the money to help pay for an effort to give
employees more control over when and how much they work.
Wal-Mart shares, you will note, duly fell 3.2 percent.
I am heartily glad that Wal-Mart has raised wages and hope
that wage growth is so strong that it eats into corporate
margins, now at all time-highs. What I am not is convinced that
all constituencies, including share owners, will benefit.
There is a temptation to engage in
have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too thinking here. Many good things
will happen as a result of Wal-Mart hiking wages; even more if
the trend gets wider traction. None of these good things will
include higher stock market valuations.
Wal-Mart, and other employers, have had it pretty much all
their own way for decades, as wages fell in real terms despite
productivity growth. Wages as a share of GDP are close to their
post-World-War-Two lows while corporate profits as a share of
GDP are at all-time highs. Wal-Mart specifically has been able
to increase its per-employee profits by 18 percent since its
2007 reporting year. This situation, terrible for workers but
great for owners, has not been missed by investors, who have bid
stocks up. Even using measures which take account of cyclical
changes in profits the S&P 500 is now in very rich territory,
trading on an adjusted P/E multiple only surpassed twice: just
before the dotcom and 1929 crashes.
It is reasonable to expect this state of play won't last
forever. It is also reasonable to think that as it reverses, the
value of owning a given dollar of future earnings will fall.
To be sure, many of the factors which have undermined
bargaining power are durable and so we shouldn't be too quick to
see globalization in outright reverse and the wage share of
national income rocketing higher. It is also true that Wal-Mart
has been under considerable political and legal pressure, which
if it is the cause of the wage increase implies less of a
read-across perhaps to other companies and sectors.
A DURABLE RECOVERY
There are good reasons to think that Wal-Mart is responding
to market pressures. Hourly wages have been rising nicely. Last
month's U.S. payrolls report showed an increase of 12 cents per
hour, the biggest such in close to eight years. Job openings in
the U.S. are at their highest since 2001 and voluntary
separations are looking reasonably healthy.
And Wal-Mart is not alone. Health insurer Aetna Inc
last month said it would impose a $16 per hour minimum wage
floor which would affect 12 percent of its workforce, a move it
said it took to reduce turnover and attract better talent.
The overall picture is that labor conditions are tightening
and wage growth may well continue. Whether we get back to
anywhere near historical norms, both in profit margins and wage
share, is impossible to say. It is certainly a long journey.
Yet even if travel in this direction is slow, expect the
stock market to rapidly take notice. Not only may higher wages
eat into profits they may also help to make the overall
valuation backdrop much less equity-market-friendly.
That's because the Fed is doubtless watching. If wages rise
strongly not only will one of their evident preconditions for a
rate hike, a strong labor market, be at hand but we might also
see a bit of inflation.
Part of the point of ultra-low interest rate policy, and
maintaining a huge Federal Reserve balance sheet, has been to
raise valuations in asset markets. Generally the riskier the
market, and equities are generally riskier than debt, the
greater the impact.
Of course Wal-Mart's rising tide of wages may help to lift
Wal-Mart's revenue boat, not to mention that of every other
business. Still Wal-Mart is only predicting a 1 percent rise in
revenue in the coming year.
The classic comparison, to Henry Ford's decision to pay
workers enough so that they could afford cars, is perhaps not
apt. Manufacturing companies as they expand have a bigger
magnifying effect on their host economies than do retailers.
That's why states and localities fall over each other to give
inducements to get auto plants rather than big box retailers.
Wal-Mart's wage move is good news, just not for equities.
