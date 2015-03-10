(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 10 The European Central Bank is about to
discover that for once, by launching a bond-buying campaign just
as credit conditions improve, it is getting lucky.
That the central bank commences quantitative easing as the
Federal Reserve awakes, stretches and prepares to raise U.S.
interest rates will also help by sharpening the contrast between
the strong dollar and what is likely to be a weakening
euro.
The ECB began buying up government bonds on Monday under a
plan to fight deflation and slow growth by injecting more than 1
trillion euros into the euro zone over the next year and a half.
Announced in January, the plan is getting a magnifying
effect, not simply because private investors are reacting to ECB
purchases by taking on more economy-stimulating risk, but also
because the euro zone's true engine of growth, its credit
system, is playing along.
"Record lows in financing costs, the gradual turn in the
credit cycle, the largely successful conclusion of the
stress-test exercise and the ongoing repair of bank balance
sheets indicate that the more aggressive ECB policy will
gradually reach the real economy over time," Holger Schmieding,
economist at Berenberg Bank, wrote in a note to clients.
The rap on QE, and it is in part fair, is that its impact
isn't felt sufficiently in the real economy. QE acts by tempting
investors to take on more risk, which can make credit more
easily available and also drives up the value of financial
assets. The further plan is that once stocks and bonds rise,
investors spend a bit of the extra money, thereby helping money
to move around the economy and stimulate growth.
While this might make for more buyers of gold Apple watches,
the benefits further down the economic scale are under question.
In theory this is especially true in Europe, which has a
less well developed capital market creating bonds in reaction to
QE-driven appetite and is more dependent on old-fashioned bank
lending.
That makes a recent run of strong data showing faster
movement of money and credit around the euro zone economy
particularly encouraging. As a result not only are the prospects
for the euro zone better than otherwise, but also the effects of
QE will be felt more at the roots rather than soaking the
surface and running off downhill into investors' portfolios.
A LITTLE LOCAL DIFFICULTY
To be sure, dangers remain in the euro zone. While issues
surrounding Greece and its debt feel contained, they still have
the power to drive up the cost of finance for weaker euro zone
sovereign borrowers. And though euro zone banks still have
considerable work to do to rebuild capital, last week's
announcement by the European Banking Authority that it would
hold no zone-wide stress test this year was an acknowledgement
of progress made.
Loans to the private sector in the euro zone, adjusted for
sales and securitizations, grew by half a percent in January
from a year earlier, accelerating from a 0.2 percent
year-on-year gain in December. Lending to households grew while
lending to business slowed its pace of decline.
That accords with the ECB's January survey of bank lending
which showed banks easing terms and seeing increased demand for
loans.
Even better is recent data about monetary movement around
the economy, which showed the amount of euro zone money in
circulation and on overnight deposit rose at a 9 percent annual
clip in January, the fastest since 2011.
Add in the impact of QE, which may be modest, and things
look much less dire than they did last year. QE works best as an
accelerant rather than as an engine.
One issue for the ECB will be what, exactly, it can find to
buy. Roughly half of euro zone sovereign debt trades at negative
yields and ECB bond buys will outpace net new supply by a ratio
of three to one, according to Barclays Bank calculations.
One clear impact will be continued pressure on the euro, a
welcome development for the ECB as it lessens deflationary
pressure and makes euro zone exports more competitive.
The euro on Monday hit its lowest against the dollar since
2003 at $1.0821. Last week's U.S. jobs data pointed to the
likelihood that the Federal Reserve will indicate at its meeting
next week that 'patience' is no longer warranted and a rate hike
is coming up in June or July.
Don't expect any sharp change of stance from the ECB.
The euro zone is an economy in need of a lot of lucky breaks
which for once appears to be getting them.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)