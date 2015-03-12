(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 12 Turkey is an object lesson in the
dangers of political interference in monetary policy, made much
worse when it is based on the economic equivalent of trying to
repeal the law of gravity.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, who seems to think high
interest rates cause high inflation rather than the other way
round, met with Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci on Wednesday
in a meeting investors hoped would smooth over differences which
have sent Turkey's lira and asset markets reeling.
A respite rally in the lira ensued, but it still stands
about 12 percent down against the dollar since
mid-January, since when Erdogan and advisors have stepped up a
vocal campaign to pressure the central bank to lower interest
rates. Basci has cut rates by 75 basis points over two meetings,
not a satisfactory result to the president.
A statement from Erdogan's office said the meeting
participants agreed on the need to maintain "the current
environment of stability and confidence" which would, if only
such a mood existed, be a very fine thing. Also discussed was
Erodgan's "sensitivity" on the issue of interest rates, the
statement said.
"Sensitivity" does not perhaps quite do justice to the
bizarre nature of Erdogan's views on interest rates.
Speaking in early February, Erdogan accused the central
banks of misunderstanding the interplay of inflation and
interest rates, calling interest rates the "cause" and inflation
the "result."
He's also criticized the statutory independence of the
central bank, posits the existence of an "interest rate lobby"
and called defenders of high interest rates "traitors."
Did I mention there is an election in Turkey coming up in
June?
All of this has had the quite predictable result of sending
the lira to a series of all-time lows, blunting the otherwise
desirable effects of lower global energy prices.
Erdogan was accompanied in the meeting by, among others,
Yigit Bulut, his chief economic advisor and a seeming wellspring
of the set of ideas about both interest rate orthodoxy and the
dark forces in favor of high ones.
Bulut's views on the workings of physical reality are every
bit as idiosyncratic as his understanding of economics: he once
suggested Erdogan's foes were trying to kill him using the power
of thought.
CALM BEFORE THE ELECTION
Basci's powers of thought travel far more conventional
lines, at least to judge by his public comments and track
record. He hiked rates by 550 basis points last year to choke
off inflation after yet another bout of currency weakness.
Inflation has fallen, with an assist from oil prices, rising
slightly on the most recent reading, to 7.55 percent, and Basci,
under pressure, has made cuts.
It is also his, and Turkey's, bad luck that the Fed now
appears to be preparing to raise interest rates. The Turkish
central bank meets next week, as does the U.S. one, at which the
Fed may well drop the key word 'patience' from its policy
statement. This will pressure the lira and is difficult
generally for Turkey, which must attract foreign capital to
finance itself.
Once that is past, we might expect to see further efforts by
Erdogan both to jawbone the central bank and, very possibly, to
change its mandate and limit its autonomy.
"What this implies then is the inevitable recurrence
(perhaps weeks or months down the road) of detrimental political
rhetoric, continuing challenges to the (Turkish central bank)
and to traditional economic theory, and the risk of the
disappearance of key policy makers in conjunction with the June
parliamentary elections timeline," Phoenix Kalen, strategist at
Societe Generale, said in a note to clients.
"The best the market can hope for is a temporary reprieve
from political pressure, with the president and leading
politicians temporarily silencing their critical attacks. With
that said, a relapse appears unavoidable."
If you tried to make a story up to illustrate the dangers of
political control over monetary policy, you probably could not
do better, and if you made this one up, you might not be
believed.
Sensible people can disagree about the role of a central
bank in a democracy and about the appropriate economic
management strategy given varying circumstances.
What isn't in doubt is that elected politicians have a
well-known bias towards easy money, preferring its tangible
near-term benefits at the polling stations to its very real and
often very high medium- and longer-term costs.
Turkey will not rewrite the history of economics but simply
provide yet another familiar, if dreary, chapter in the history
of politicians.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)