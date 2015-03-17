(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 17 With Andorra now added to the list, how
many more examples do we need to see the folly of combining a
small country with a large banking system?
Andorra on Monday slapped a 2,500 euros per week withdrawal
limit on depositors in Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA), which it
took under state control last week following U.S. allegations
that the bank laundered money for international criminal
enterprises including Venezuelan gangs defrauding state-owned
oil companies.
Spanish BPA subsidiary Banco de Madrid filed for bankruptcy
protection on Monday after depositors staged a run.
Andorra, the proverbial tiny principality, this one wedged
between Spain and France, is not the first undersized state to
see its super-sized banking industry bring it to grief. Banking
assets in Andorra are about 6.5 times annual economic output,
while its financiers have assets under management on the order
of 17 times GDP, both statistics cited by Standard & Poor's on
Friday in cutting Andorra's credit rating to two levels above
junk. S&P cited "uncertainty" over the implications of the BPA
affair for Andorra's banking system and finances.
Other recent examples of 'banking centers' to bring down
widespread suffering on their smaller hosts include Cyprus,
where a rush of Russian and other money distended the banking
system, distorted the economy and ended in bank failure,
depositor losses and deep recession. Also, of course, we have
those financial crisis examples of Ireland and Iceland, both of
whom enjoyed the fruits of wild-west banking for a time only to
see it end extremely badly.
There is a pattern, and it is this: the bigger banking
becomes as a share of output the harder it is to control and the
higher the chance that the industry 'captures' its host,
resulting in corruption, more growth and ultimately disaster.
Andorra, like so many before it, seems determined to hang on
to the poisoned fruit, not quite realizing that it is a product
of a poisoned tree.
"Andorra has initiated a transformation process and is
committed with transparency, international standards of exchange
of information and the fight against money laundering ... to
preserve our position as a world-class financial center,"
finance minister Jordi Cinca told Andorran television.
Note Cinca's emphasis on remaining a "world class financial
center," whatever that might be. He'd have been far better off
investigating a good deal earlier why so many banks, and
customers, chose to congregate in a state without a central bank
to serve as lender of last resort.
THE LAW OF DIMINISHING RETURNS
These are not the banks, or customers, you want, and it is
no surprise that Andorra, which has long had a large financial
sector, has seen its banking assets surge since the financial
crisis, or more to the point, since regulation in so many other
domains has tightened.
Why do countries allow their financial systems to outgrow
their economies? Largely it is in the spirit of bank robber
Willie Sutton, who when supposedly asked why he knocked over
banks replied, perhaps apocryphally, "Because that's where the
money is."
Large banking systems create exactly the kind of wealth and
opportunity which regulators and politicians are in a good
position to exploit. They do so though while creating risks that
ultimately will be shared out much more equally, as in Ireland,
Iceland and Cyprus.
That wealth and, er, opportunity, when it is spread among
the professional and political class in a given small state
impairs the will, if not the ability, to regulate toughly
enough.
Banking growth doesn't seem able to drive longer-term
sustainable growth.
"The positive relationship between banking depth and
economic growth seems to hold at least until the bank-to-GDP
ratio gets to about 100 per cent or so," Governor of the Central
Bank of Ireland Patrick Honohan, called in to clean up the mess,
said in a 2013 speech.
"But beyond that, there is little evidence of a
growth-enhancing function for having a large banking system per
se. And rapid growth in a banking system's credit to the
domestic economy has been long known as a risk factor for
financial instability."
And while there are other small country outliers, such as
Luxembourg, with very large banking sectors compared to their
economy, this isn't only an 'offshore' phenomenon. Both Britain
and Switzerland had bank assets nearly five times their
economies as of 2012 and Germany weighs in at about three times.
So while small states like Andorra might want to stick to
tourism and stamps, there is much here for the bigger banking
centers to think about.
