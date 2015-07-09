(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
July 9 The market seems to be betting that the
Federal Reserve is going to steal a page from China's playbook.
But unlike China, which is trying to put off the inevitable
by, among other things, banning some executives from selling
stock for six months, investors are now betting that the Federal
Reserve has shelved any interest rate hike until 2016.
Following ructions in Greece and China, and having digested
Wednesday's release of the Federal Open Market Committee June
meeting minutes, investors at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange
are now betting that we won't see a rate hike until January.
That's a substantial change from a month ago, when futures
were still looking for an increase this year. Today futures
price only a 39 percent probability of a rate hike by the Fed's
Dec. 16 meeting and just a 9 percent chance of one by September.
One risk of this line of thinking is that it may assume that
the Fed is as worried about what is happening in the rest of the
world as many investors themselves are.
In the past month the situations in both Greece and China
have worsened sharply and unexpectedly. Greece and its European
partners have thus far proved unable to come up with a plan for
Athens to avoid default, raising the possibility that it is
ejected, or cascades, out of the euro currency.
China has suffered a gut-churning crash in its stock market
in less than a month, with Shanghai shares falling by as much as
30 percent.
But while both stories have obvious global impact,
particularly China to the extent that the share plunge proves a
harbinger of even weaker growth there, neither, as of now,
should qualify as a reason for the Fed to sit tight.
Even the International Monetary Fund, which this week again
urged the Fed to delay until next year, seems to agree.
"From what I read ... the Fed has more or less the same
interpretation of the implications of the events in Greece and
China as we do, which is that they are not of major importance
for the U.S. at this point, so it should not affect their
choices in terms of monetary policy very much," said Olivier
Blanchard, the IMF's chief economist.
WAIT A MINUTE
Even more to the point, both crises could melt away or be
resolved, making the landscape come September or October look
far less forbidding in financial markets than it does now.
While the IMF argues that the Fed should wait, at least in
part because it fears the spillover effects if the dollar
appreciates due to higher U.S. rates, the tone of the minutes,
which reflect how the Fed was feeling and thinking in June, is
more balanced.
The word 'Greece' occurs three times in the minutes, but the
words 'wage' or 'wages' are used eight times, seven of which in
a decidedly upbeat way.
"Several other participants indicated that, in their view,
labor market slack had already been largely eliminated. The
ongoing rise in labor demand appeared to have begun to result in
a firming of wage increases," according to the minutes of the
June rate-setting meeting.
Officials will be looking for signs of wage pressures,
especially given the strong evolution of data about job
openings. The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover
Summary (JOLTS), released this week, showed a new 15-year record
in open positions in May.
One potential catch is inflation. Inflation remains below
the Fed's target of 2 percent and may face further downward
pressure. Energy futures prices have been sinking, in part based
on gloomy expectations about demand in China and the rest of
Asia. This dynamic seems far more likely to delay a hike than
concern about the losses of speculators in Chinese shares.
"Overall, we maintain our baseline outlook for a rate hike
in September, given our conviction about incoming data and their
signal about economic momentum," economist Michael Gapen of
Barclays wrote in a note to clients. "We are more willing to
look through the anomalous Q1 outturn and believe subsequent
data and pending revisions to GDP will signal the economy
remains healthy."
This would have been not far off consensus a couple of
months ago but seems bold now. It is, however, easy to see the
issues we obsess about now, such as Greece, receding rapidly in
investors' imaginations.
When September comes it will very likely all be about U.S.
data. That may bring on a rate hike a good deal sooner than
markets now expect.
If so, look for this to cause large immediate problems for
two constituencies: emerging markets and investors in riskier
instruments.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)