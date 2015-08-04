(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Aug 4 Commodity investors stung by the four-year
bear market made one simple mistake: investing in an asset class
not backed by a central bank.
Whereas equities and bonds have benefited from very
meaningful support, direct and indirect, from central bank
asset-purchase programs, commodities have not.
That may or may not be good policy; certainly you can argue
that the current downdraft in commodities prices reflects a
singular lack of inflation risk in the global economy. That
might argue for more quantitative easing, but given that what
we've had so far has neither generated much inflation or kindled
demand for raw materials, it would be hard to be too sure that
more central bank buying of financial assets would help
commodities prices.
What the situation does underscore is the tremendous extent
to which official policy, rather than performing analysis and
bearing risks, makes or breaks investment strategy in the
post-crisis world.
Commodities are in the midst of a four-year bear market
which has only intensified in recent months. The Thomson
Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index, down 46 percent since
April 2011, has fallen more than 30 percent in the past year
alone.
The causes for the fall, are of course, complex. Not only
have energy prices fallen sharply, in part due to weak demand,
in part due to improved efficiency and in part due to a
strategic decision by crude producers to make life difficult for
emerging producers of shale and other energy sources.
As well, China's economy, which has been the dominant
marginal buyer for most commodities for more than a decade, is
both slowing rapidly and undergoing an historic shift away from
investment and towards consumption, a change which implies less
intensive demand for raw materials.
Commodities are thus a bit of an unloved step-child in a
world in which everyone's new dad is a central bank. The Federal
Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of
England have found it useful to buy government bonds, and
sometimes other assets, at least in part because of the impact
this has on other financial assets, making investors wealthier
and financing easier to get and cheaper.
LUCKY IS THE TOOL
China has gone beyond this, stepping in to rescue its
plunging equity market with an unparalleled intervention
including financing lenders which in turn lend money for stock
purchases. And official policy in China has been calibrated to
ease and support the transition to a more consumption-oriented
economy, thus hastening the arguably inevitable dampening effect
this has on commodities prices.
In this way financial assets, as opposed to commodities,
have simply been lucky in that they are one of the few levers
central banks have left to attempt to kindle demand and
inflation. None of this is to say that policy should have
supported commodities prices, though it is superficially
attractive to put money into the pockets of the less well off
who produce commodities, as opposed to the better off who own
securities.
At least in developed economies the fall in commodities,
especially energy prices, is a bit of a break for policy makers,
putting money in the pockets of consumers who might spend more
or pay down debt.
It may be too that central banks in supporting asset prices
are fighting a battle they cannot ultimately win, both with
inflation and with the very inflated expectations investors have
about how much they should earn.
Investor William Bernstein has argued that as economies grow
they naturally give rise to lower returns. Not only is there
simply more capital, but technological innovation speeds up,
making huge new investments obligatory. Society ends up
wealthier but returns drop, though speculative bubbles tend to
rise.
As in tech companies, so is something similar seen in
commodities, where new technology makes the use of commodities
more efficient, and the sourcing of new supplies easier. The
coming wave of high-yield bond defaults among energy producers
may well be an excellent example of this phenomenon. We've got
access to more energy but returns are not what investors hoped.
We all end up with much more of what we want, be it energy,
steel or mobile phones, but outside small niches like Apple it
becomes much harder to both pay for new investment and make good
returns.
Much of this is self-reinforcing. So long as central banks
see asset markets as useful tools for other ends the performance
gap between financial assets and real ones may persist.
