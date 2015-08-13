(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Aug 13 Almost however China chooses to play its
management of the yuan, emerging markets are going to feel
negative fallout.
The yuan slid for a third straight day on
Thursday despite protestations from the People's Bank of China
that there was no reason for it to fall further. Starting with
an initial depreciation of 2 percent and carrying on amidst
conflicting talk from authorities about markets setting prices
while China intervened, the situation is far from clear.
If China's primary intention is to win its exporters a more
competitive position then this looks to be the start of an
extended bout of weakness for the yuan. If, instead, China is
trying to lay the groundwork for a more open financial system
without setting off a deluge of capital flight then it will keep
a tighter hold on the currency's movement.
Neither of those alternatives is particularly appetizing for
emerging markets.
"Even before August 11, 2015, there were plenty of economic
reasons for Asian and other emerging market currencies to
depreciate further. Now a prospective depreciation in the yuan
will add to this trend," Stephen Jen and Joana Freire of hedge
fund SLJ Macro Partners wrote to clients.
Ahead of the shock devaluation, emerging markets,
particularly in Asia, were being buffeted by a complex set of
forces. Firstly, China's rate of economic growth has slowed
rapidly, dampening demand for raw materials from abroad. At the
same time, China's trade surplus ballooned, implying that even
at the earlier richer levels for the yuan it was hardly being
outcompeted on trade.
Also at the same time, perhaps more importantly, financial
markets were rapidly coming to the conclusion that U.S. interest
rates will soon rise. That's deadly for emerging markets, not
simply because many depend on flows of capital from abroad to
finance themselves, but also because, as investments at the
riskier end of the spectrum, emerging market instruments respond
more violently to changes in the global price of money.
It's no surprise then that emerging market currencies are at
a 15-year low and that emerging market equities are in a bear
market. The MSCI Emerging Market index is down just a
shade less than 20 percent since April.
CUTS BOTH WAYS
A falling yuan will both impair Chinese purchasing power for
imports, be they raw materials or consumer goods, and make
Chinese products that much more competitive elsewhere, hurting
exporters everywhere from Brazil to Thailand. Commodity prices
have tracked lower since the initial devaluation, having already
been firmly established in bear territory.
So, if China has more of the same planned, then emerging
markets will suffer keenly. The obvious temptation elsewhere
would be to engage in their own round of beggar-thy-neighbor
currency devaluations. Even if this doesn't happen, China, by
lowering the value of the yuan, albeit in the direction it would
travel if not manipulated, is exporting deflation. That
deflation will hurt the global economy, but perhaps particularly
emerging markets, especially those with substantial
dollar-denominated liabilities.
Conditions might be slightly better if China elects to keep
the yuan roughly where it is, but unless they do so because
capital no longer wants out of China it won't be of much help to
emerging markets. The devaluation was likely taken at least in
part as a reaction to more than a year of strong capital flows
out of China, as Chinese invest abroad amid a weakening domestic
economy and seek to diversify against the possibility of
confiscation at home.
China will be mindful about turning a steady outflow of
capital into a gusher, something it can do if it creates the
impression that the yuan will weaken sharply. This implies that
China will continue to make slow progress in opening financial
markets, perhaps hoping for better times in which to do it
later.
If China elects to hold the line, more or less, on the yuan,
it is going to need to use some of its ample foreign currency
reserves to supply the dollars to make that possible. The
problem, however, for emerging markets, is that this flow of
dollars out of China will be financed in part by selling or
maturing Treasuries owned by the PBOC.
Buy Treasuries, which play a disproportionate role in
setting global financing conditions, and you make the world a
friendlier place for borrowers. Sell them, as China will if it
keeps control over the yuan, and you do the reverse. Interest
rates, all being equal, will rise, and emerging markets will
feel the worst of that, as they always do.
Emerging markets, already hard hit, will not have an easy
run to the end of the year.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)