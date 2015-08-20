(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
Aug 20 If we define a "Catch-22" as being in
need of something that you can only get by not being in need of
it, then the Federal Reserve, mulling a rate hike off the zero
lower bound in September, is kind of caught.
The minutes from the July meeting of the Federal Open Market
Committee, besides showing a genuine split about when to proceed
with the first interest rate hike since 2006, also betrayed
nervousness over the limitations it faces given unprecedentedly
low official interest rates.
Check out this puzzler of a passage from the minutes:
"Another concern related to the risk of premature policy
tightening was the limited ability of monetary policy to offset
downside shocks to inflation and economic activity when the
federal funds rate was near its effective lower bound." (here)
In other words, if we tighten from interest rates of
virtually zero to just a bit higher we still have insufficient
room to cut if it all goes wrong. This rather implies that the
Fed is well aware that, as in the old story, given where they
want to end up, they shouldn't be starting where they are.
On that logic, the Fed might never be able to tighten, as
whenever it wrenches interest rates to 25 or 50 basis points
above zero, it would still lack ammunition.
But this is a counsel of despair only if the Fed chooses to
follow it. The Fed isn't constrained by the zero lower bound,
but would have, instead, to rely on asset purchases or other
extraordinary policy measures as a way to get extra leverage if
it needs to cut more than the 25 or 50 basis points it will
likely hike in coming months.
Of course Fed policymakers call them "extraordinary"
measures because they are supposed to be just that, and it will
betray the weakness of the Fed's position if they are forced to
resort to more QE to deal with a garden-variety recession,
rather than a full-scale cleanup after a financial crisis.
For that reason it is understandable that these issues are
worrying the Fed. But it would be a mistake if it tipped the
balance by very much. That's especially true if what the Fed is
worried about is financial market reaction to policy changes.
Financial markets are never going to react well to tighter money
and at a certain point will just have to re-price.
LEND ME $10 AND I'LL LEND IT BACK. WE'LL BOTH BE UP.
Interestingly, there is a related line of thinking making
the rounds that the Fed is hurrying to get a rate hike or two in
before it next wants to cut.
"I keep hearing the argument that the Fed needs to hike, so
that if the U.S. economy slows down again it will have room to
cut rates once more. In other words, it needs to get away from
the zero bound so that the traditional monetary policy tool of
rate cutting comes back into play in the future," Jim Leaviss, a
fund manager at M&G Investments in London, wrote in a note to
clients.
"Surely for this to make sense you'd have to argue that a,
say, 50 basis-point hike from 0.25 percent to 0.75 percent is
less powerful in slowing the economy than a 50 bps cut from 0.75
percent to 0.25 percent is in stimulating it? Or believe that
hiking rates is a sign of confidence in the economy and is
therefore stimulative (on the other hand a later emergency cut
back down from 0.75 percent if growth stalled might not send the
best signal either)."
While this nails the circular logic surrounding much of this
debate, it leaves out one factor that may actually be playing a
role: the Fed's need to demonstrate that it remains in control.
There is a twitter feed I particularly enjoy, called "Hold my
Beer GIFs," in which people, almost always men, are filmed
coming to spectacular grief while attempting to demonstrate
prowess in unwise maneuvers. (twitter.com/HoldMyBeerGif)
While Janet Yellen isn't trying to impress the kids at the
skate park, she, and her peers at the Fed, must be aware that
the eyes of investors are on them, and that some think they are
trapped and some think, obliged to hike. There is some pressure
to show control, and with that comes some risks.
For that reason, I would tend to look through the concerns
about China, energy prices and the rest of the global economy in
the minutes. The Fed makes monetary policy not for emerging
markets, or for the rest of the globe, or even for financial
markets, but for the United States. That argues for tightening
sooner rather than later.
They probably shouldn't start from here, but the Fed hasn't
many other options.
