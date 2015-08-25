(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Aug 25 Future risk-adjusted returns look poor
from here, but if the Federal Reserve deploys its safety net
they will be worse still.
Monday's savage markets selloff inevitably brought with it
rising expectations that the Fed would once again swoop in to
the rescue, this time by delaying, perhaps indefinitely, a
September hike in interest rates.
Be in no doubt, this is the fabled 'Fed put,' the
self-reinforcing idea that the U.S. central bank will act as
safety net and uncompensated insurance agent to private risk
takers.
And it worked, as it has since the days it was known as the
'Greenspan put', a description of how the Fed would provide
liquidity and reassurance in bad times but do little to stand in
the path of rallies.
Stocks on Monday first plunged, with the Dow Jones
industrial average falling more than 1,000 points, or
6.42 percent, at the opening then recovering nearly 900 points
only to move lower to end the day down 588, or 3.58 percent.
Unsurprisingly the CBOE Volatility Index, which
measures how sharply investors expect stocks to move, surged by
as much as 90 percent to more than 50, its highest since January
2009. The VIX is sometimes called the 'fear index' because
investors use volatility as a key metric of risk.
"There is a growing chorus that the Fed needs to bail the
market out yet again and delay rate hikes, using the 1937
analogy whereby early tightening resulted in a recession and
massive decline in the Dow Jones Industrials," Michael Gayed,
chief investment strategist at Pension Partners, wrote in a note
distributed to contacts and clients as stocks opened.
"This is complete and utter insanity. If all it takes is
three days of stock market declines to cause everyone to flip
their opinion on Fed policy direction, then we are in a
shockingly fragile environment."
And so must we be, because as the streak built to its fourth
and most volatile day, traders have downgraded expectations of a
Fed hike at its September meeting to only about one in four,
down from about one in two less than a week ago.
Economists were quick to backdate their calls on when the
Fed will move. Barclays Bank shifted its call from September
this year to March next year, citing financial market
conditions.
VOLATILITY CAN ONLY BE SUPPRESSED
The Fed may choose to wait, and of course what is happening
in markets is telling us something about economic conditions,
particularly in China, which is rapidly slowing.
That said, a market which recovers because the Fed comes to
the rescue is not one you should want to buy.
Firstly, while the Fed has shown it can suppress volatility
through policy, that suppression seems to affect the
distribution of volatility rather than its existence or
quantity. We tend to get long periods, such as the one we may
just be coming to the end of, during which volatility is
unnaturally low. That encourages risk taking, but that risk
taking will tend to concentrate the suppressed volatility in
hands not capable of analyzing or managing it. In other words,
silly people do silly things with money because they believe the
Fed has their back.
Passing on a modest hike in rates with the unemployment rate
at 5.3 percent will only reinforce that cycle, regardless of
what is happening in China.
Secondly, an investor-saving Fed might goose returns now but
cannot do much about the longer-run potential of companies to
create cash flow. Stocks, and bonds, now are not particularly
attractive and don't show much promise of handsome returns over
the medium term.
Using a Shiller price/equity ratio, which compares stock
prices to a 10-year moving average of earnings, stocks are now
quite expensive in a historical context. Even after today's
sell-off, the S&P 500 is at a Shiller p/e of 24.21, a bit below
where it went into the financial crisis of 2008 but below its
peaks in 1929 and 1987.
Value investment house GMO, for example, is forecasting
negative real returns over the next seven years for most major
asset classes, with the notable exception of emerging stocks and
bonds.
Arguably resource allocation will be worse because of an
overly soft approach to managing markets, not better. That means
that if we escape a correction due to Fed forbearance we should
be less optimistic about future returns, not more.
In some ways the central bank is making the same mistake
with investors that parents seem set upon doing with their
children: mowing down all obstacles in their way and relieving
them of responsibility and opportunity to grow.
Perhaps the Fed should stop preparing the path for the
investor. You never know, it might work.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
