(The opinions expressed are those of the author, a columnist
for Reuters)
By James Saft
Oct 6 The Federal Reserve isn't just afraid of
financial instability, it appears to fear financial analysis
too.
How else do you explain the strong relationship between the
appearance of words like "equity values", "froth", and "lending
standards" in interest-rate setting discussions and the Fed
cutting interest rates?
If you made this stuff up, they wouldn't believe you.
There is a stronger relationship, in fact, between
discussions around the basics of financial analysis and
financial distress and easing than the ones found between
inflation and unemployment and monetary policy.
A paper co-authored by Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren
makes the case that the Fed does manage the economy to a third
mandate of financial stability to go along with its
congressionally mandated ones on inflation and employment.
"The Federal Open Market Committee appears to be reacting
after adverse shocks hit rather than proactively reacting to
mitigate the buildup of financial imbalances that could cause an
asset price bubble, the subsequent bursting of which could have
severe adverse effects on the economy," Rosengren and colleagues
write. (here)
That's Fed-speak for: "we don't pull the punch bowl when the
party gets good, but we mop up after financial markets have
knocked it drunkenly to the floor."
The paper examines the use in monetary policy discussions of
words that denote financial instability - what it terms,
revealingly, "moaning" - and changes in monetary policy. For
every 100 times the Fed, between 1987 and 2009, used "moaning"
words in policy discussions we can account for a 45-basis-point
drop in rates. That's a more powerful relationship than that
caused by a 1-percentage-point move in unemployment forecasts
and almost double the move in rates prompted by a similar-sized
move in inflation.
The study also bears out the Fed's regrettable tendency to
clean up after financial bubbles but not stop them. When credit
is tight and times tough, 100 words of moaning prompt 67 basis
points of interest rate cuts. But if credit is easy and a boom
is on, that same 100 words only get you a hike of 36 basis
points.
The subtext to much of this is the push for more
macroprudential management of the economy by the Fed, meaning
the use of lending standards and other regulations to try to
retard the growth of bubbles through behavior modification
rather than monetary policy. Rosengren favors adding financial
stability as an explicit mandate, something which, if
accompanied by more macroprudential policies, might take some of
the burden from interest rates as the principal tool of economic
management.
INEFFICIENT MARKETS
That the Fed is more responsive to discussions of financial
instability than to its actual job of managing inflation and
employment is striking. What is even more remarkable is the list
of words which, when used, tend to prompt the Fed to cut rates
and support markets.
Besides ones that denote turmoil, like "crash", the study
counted mostly simple terms of awareness and measurement, like
"housing prices", "liquidity issues" and "regulation". About
half the terms measured in the study are those of financial
analysis or regulation, not ones which evoke distress.
It is fair to point out that the Fed is the most powerful
regulator in the world, and if it needs to cut rates whenever it
discusses "supervision", something is very wrong. Many would
agree, perhaps even many Fed officials, who seem both desperate
for better tools and dubious of their potential utility.
Seriously though, the truly amazing thing about this list is
that these "moaning" words aren't used more frequently. How do
you manage an economy using interest rates without a debate of
housing and equity valuations, much less lending standards?
Much of this reflects the long-lasting impact of former Fed
Chairman Alan Greenspan's love affair with the efficient market
hypothesis, which posits that markets reflect available
information and thus self-correct.
As a result, market inefficiencies and manias were not part
of right-thinking policymakers' conversations, unless and until
they were causing massive problems, as they did several times in
the past two decades.
It may well be true that the Fed, when asked to prick
bubbles, will be as bad at it as they've proven to be at not
fomenting them. The FOMC isn't smarter than the market and will
have a tough time devising rules to make up for that.
What happens now is even worse, as investors know the market
prices they create will be backstopped by the Fed.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any
direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He
may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can
email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)