Oct 13 This U.S. earnings season the data from
the frontline is about to confirm the broader economic
narrative: things aren't so great.
How that plays out in financial markets and whether we begin
to see meaningful contagion is perhaps the more interesting
question.
U.S. companies have begun their quarterly ritual of
reporting earnings, and though we are early in the process,
already the themes may be emerging: lower revenues, profit
margins under pressure and a fondness among companies to blame
the strong dollar or weakness abroad in places like China.
Less than 10 percent of U.S. companies have yet reported,
but according to data from earnings tracker FactSet the majority
of companies citing a negative factor on calls discussing
earnings with investors cited the stronger dollar, with a
substantial minority blaming weakness in Europe or China.
"As global growth decelerates, corporate earnings growth
should decelerate," Stephen Jen of hedge fund firm SLJ Macro
Partners wrote in a note to clients.
"We will likely see unimpressive micro data (corporate
earnings) to confirm the troubled macro narrative of the world.
The 'bad-news-is-good-news' dynamics will not likely last much
longer."
That idea, that poor news could be good for markets for
risky securities like equities, is based on the idea that
weakness makes it more likely that the Federal Reserve waits
longer to hike interest rates, or makes other attempts to
ameliorate the economy.
Aluminum company Alcoa hit all of the expected blue notes
with its earnings release last week, reporting a double-digit
decline in sales, combined with issues caused by dollar strength
and a huge increase in production by competing Chinese firms.
Firms in general look vulnerable to regression back towards
more historically typical levels both of profits and margins.
With S&P 500 profits at record highs, a failure to expand
top-line sales or any type of wage pressure are almost sure to
compress profit margins.
As well, while years of corporate share buybacks flatter
earnings per share figures, they often have served to mask
weakening in firms' underlying franchise, or a reluctance to
invest in new markets or products.
Some areas, such as energy firms, are almost sure to show
contraction in sales and margins but others too, notably
banking, are also in the firing line. A rocky August in global
financial markets is likely to have hit revenues from capital
markets activities, with many bond and share issues delayed. At
the same time, the Fed's decision not to raise rates means that
banks still face only scant compensation from the extra they can
charge borrowers above what it costs them to raise money, called
net interest margin.
LACK OF CONTAGION
Given ructions in China and dislocations in financial
markets over the summer in some ways it is remarkable we've had
so little contagion, economically or in securities.
Emerging markets, particularly Brazil, have been hit very
hard, as shown by the fact that MSCI's index of emerging market
currencies is down more than 8 percent in a year. Riskier parts
of the bond market have also suffered. The extra interest a
high-yield, or junk, borrower must pay to raise funds is 1.65
percentage points higher today than a year ago. While high-yield
borrowers are often energy firms, which are rightly causing
lenders default worries, better positioned borrowers with good
credit ratings are now having to pay extra too.
Financial markets, even with a sell-off in equities, have
remained, by and large, reasonably calm, with a signal lack of
the sort of panicked contagion often seen in the early stages of
downturns.
Market strategist Ed Yardeni, of Yardeni Research, argues
that most of the speculative excesses in the latest round have
been provided by capital markets, or privately, rather than
through commercial banks.
"So the losses aren't impairing the banking system this
time," Yardeni wrote in a note to clients.
"Rather, they are simply reducing the returns on portfolios
that own the bad debts. Most of them are large institutional
portfolios, so the negative wealth effect isn't depressing
consumer spending or having any other significant contagion
effect on real economic activity."
Still, by definition a slow economy causing an earnings
turndown should in theory have its own economic consequences.
Those may not be a loss of faith in the financial system, or
even a large retreat from risk taking.
Instead, equity investors may have to re-do their
calculations. If the outlook, as it seems to be, is for
continued low interest rates and low economic growth, then we
may have reached the end of the line for margin growth or for
the magic of buying back shares to stoke interest in stocks.
Perhaps a routine earning season is more of a turning point.
