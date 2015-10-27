(The opinions expressed are those of the author, a columnist
for Reuters)
By James Saft
Oct 27 With less than a week to go before the
U.S. runs out of money to pay its bills, you'd have been
forgiven for thinking that very few investors actually care.
Whether that belief was justified when Congressional leaders
struck a tentative two-year budget plan which would defer the
next battle beyond the 2016 presidential elections is debatable.
Investors remain happy to walk to the edge of the budget
cliff with politicians, a fact that tells us much about the
world: that when it comes to the big issues like default,
investors put tremendous, arguably naive, trust in officialdom.
There were few sizable moves in prices traceable to the
prospect of the U.S. hitting the debt ceiling, something that,
absent a deal, would have happened Nov. 3.
In the days before the deal, short-term Treasury bills had
been hit, sending minuscule yields higher by commensurately
small amounts, but even when the Treasury last week canceled an
auction planned for Tuesday the result was far from carnage.
Taking a broader look at risk assets, the debt ceiling issue
has coincided with a 7.5 percent rally in the S&P 500
over a month and the highest inflows into high-yield bonds in
eight months last week.
Granted, all of that may have more to do with the
expectation that the Federal Reserve will wait a while more
before raising interest rates.
Investors may complain that the political system is broken,
but they fail to see how that is a problem for them. That's in
large part because of the huge natural appetite for safe assets
- and even a week before running out of cash, the U.S. is as
safe as it gets.
Investors have also drawn a lesson from recent history: that
politics aside, policymakers, often central bankers, will pull
their fat from the fire. That belief, supported by events of the
Great Financial Crisis and the European debt affair, may be
naive but is now a feature.
It has also not escaped investors' notice that although
markets have been hit with varying intensity in both previous
debt ceiling episodes, in 2011 and 2013, in both instances a
deal was done and chaos averted.
And so it seems it will be this time.
The agreement must still be approved by the House and
Senate. The Treasury has warned the government will default if
the ceiling isn't raised by Nov. 3, at which point the
government may have as little as $30 billion on hand.
EQUITIES DOWN, TREASURIES UP?
Based on past episodes, movements in financial markets
surely will get larger as we approach Nov. 3 should the new deal
be scuttled or delayed.
Equities, in this scenario, will sell off; after all the
only balm in the story for stocks is that the Fed surely won't
raise rates while negotiations are ongoing, a position they
likely have reached anyway for other reasons.
Equities did fall sharply during the 2011 debt ceiling
crisis, and were especially hit hard when Standard & Poor's
downgraded the U.S.'s credit rating. The stock market fell too
in 2013, but by less, perhaps taking heart from 2011's ultimate
resolution.
"The other side of this is that, perhaps
counter-intuitively, long-dated Treasury yields could fall,"
Andrew Hunter of Capital Economics in London wrote in a note to
clients.
"Of course, investors might worry about a delay or temporary
default on coupon payments. But such fears would probably be
outweighed by an increase in safe-haven demand and growing
expectations that the Fed would remain on hold for longer."
The salient fact isn't that U.S. debt becomes more risky
during a debt crisis, it is that it is still the safest liquid
asset out there. Investors react to the U.S. becoming less safe
by lightening up on risk, which, as the U.S. remains safer than
stocks or foreign bonds, argues for selling stocks while buying
up Treasuries. To be sure, short-term rates spike in these
episodes, upsetting money markets.
It is probably true that the drip, drip, drip of U.S.
political dysfunction is having a cumulative effect on its store
of credit among investors. Eventually, the price of this may
rise, but certainly not at a time of stagnant growth when
central banks around the world are preparing to ease further
rather than hike.
Those, like Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who bemoan the
risks that this process runs are quite right, but thus far the
actual butcher's bill has been low enough to be safely ignored.
Whether due to a long track record of holding it together
politically, or the faith that the "grown-ups" like central
bankers will help cushion any blow, the U.S. has enough credit
to allow it to some day sleepwalk its way into real trouble.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any
direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He
may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can
email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
