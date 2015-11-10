(The opinions expressed are those of the author, a columnist
for Reuters)
By James Saft
Nov 10 Appeals to reform the "culture" of
banking, most recently by New York Federal Reserve President
William Dudley, amount to an abrogation of responsibility and a
counsel of despair.
Kicking off a closed-door, yes closed-door, meeting of
regulators and bankers on cleaning up finance in New York last
week, Dudley argued that "context largely drives conduct" while
at the same time reiterating calls for a cultural change led
from within the industry.
This is partly true but fundamentally backward.
Culture doesn't simply grow out of the good wishes and
intentions of people at banks, much less what they say in
public. It is shaped by the system of rewards and punishments
awarded and meted out, a responsibility which falls squarely, if
not entirely, on regulators.
People at banks make calculations, they are good at it.
Therefore if we have a system, which it seems we do, the sum
result of which is episodes like that of the London Whale or
money-laundering scandals, then the thing to do is not to blame
math. Culture won't change those calculations, regulation and
enforcement will.
Appeals to culture didn't reform the meat-packing industry
more than 100 years ago, the Federal Meat Inspection Act of 1906
did. Or rather vigorous enforcement of that act did. Given the
agency issues in the financial system, in which employees at
varying levels can abuse position for personal gain at public
and shareholder risk, this is even more true.
Yet the meat inspecting done under the Dodd-Frank
legislation put into place in 2010 has had seemingly little
effect.
"Dodd-Frank apparently did little to curb misconduct, a
possible source of systemic risk," Dudley said at the meeting.
"If the people managing capital cushions and liquidity
buffers view these tools as sufficient mitigants for the costs
of misconduct, or if powerful incentives encourage workarounds
of the new regulations, then the connection between post-crisis
reforms and greater financial stability becomes threatened."
To be clear, there is a central role that insiders must play
in the cultural change that is needed, but they must play that
role not because they think it is right to do so, but because
they fear what will happen if they do not.
WORST OF BOTH WORLDS
Bankers need to fear that breaking the law doesn't just
threaten their paychecks, but their liberty, while the banks
themselves and their boards must fear for the continued
existence of their institutions. Change that and culture will
change.
Remember, banks in a system of fiat money can only exist at
the pleasure of the sovereign state in which they operate. Yet
the very tone Dudley used in framing the discussion last week
betrays the extent to which he is not dictating terms but
negotiating.
One section of the discussion at the conference was
dedicated to engaging bank employees, "especially those who are
skeptical of the benefits or practicality of reform."
Feedback from the frontline is always welcome, though to be
taken with a grain of salt, but the pork barons of Chicago in
1906 didn't clean up the stockyards because they thought people
would eat more bacon if it was trustworthy, they did it because
the alternative was dire.
Much of the problem stems from the failures of the Justice
Department, which under Eric Holder used kid gloves in punishing
banks out of fear of the economic consequences of ruining a
too-big-to-fail bank. That decision failed to take into account
something bankers well understand: leverage.
If a truly devastating outcome isn't possible for a bank,
fines simply become a cost of doing business. This very likely
will continue to be true even after new bank capital rules for
the largest banks are fully implemented in 2022.
Without leverage in the relationship, regulators resort, as
they appear to have done, to a worst of both worlds arrangement:
because they can't count on banks to self-enforce out of a
desire to continue to exist, regulators instead end up
micro-managing internal proceedings.
You have to have a certain sympathy for the complaints of
bankers, faced with squads of regulators on site who sometimes
meet more often with directors than directors meet as a board.
Banks must feel they are being nibbled to distraction by
minnows.
In truth, two constituencies, regulators and shareholders,
must become more powerful and more willing to exercise power for
the culture in banking to change.
Until then, just as in Chicago before 1906, worms will
continue to appear in the meat.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any
direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He
may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can
email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)