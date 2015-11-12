(The opinions expressed are those of the author, a columnist
Nov 12 In a bull market in stocks the time to
sell is often when self-identified bears at last change sides.
So it may prove now in monetary policy with St Louis Fed
President James Bullard in the role of hawk now speculatively
contemplating an era of "Permazero" interest rates.
The issue isn't that of at last raising interest rates:
Bullard has long argued for this and in December it appears he
and we are going to get it. And Bullard continues to make his
accustomed arguments about the risks of inflation.
What is remarkable is that a policy-maker with Bullard's
views is now also talking about the possibility that up is down,
black is white and inflation follows is "dictated" by monetary
policy, something that could allow rates to be pegged and yet
the apparatus remain stable.
"Post-crisis U.S. monetary policy could be interpreted as
exactly that - an interest rate peg - and an extreme one at
that, since the policy rate has remained near zero for nearly
seven years," Bullard said in a talk entitled "Permazero" given
Thursday at the Cato Institute.
"I will summarize some recent academic work on the idea of a
stable interest rate peg and what its implications may be for
current monetary policy choices. I will argue that a stable
interest rate peg is a realistic theoretical possibility." (www.stlouisfed.org/~/media/Files/PDFs/Bullard/remarks/Bullard-Permazero-Cato-12Nov2015.pdf)
While it would be quite something if that were true, and
Bullard obviously has reservations, what definitely does matter
is that people like him are kicking ideas like that around. We
are not in Kansas anymore.
"Should we find ourselves in a persistent state of low
nominal interest rates and low inflation, some of our
fundamental assumptions about how U.S. monetary policy works may
have to be altered," Bullard said, later arguing that it was a
"realistic possibility" that G7 rates stay close to the zero
lower bound in coming years.
Given the experience of Japan, where it has been more than
20 years since policy rates were higher than 50 basis points,
this isn't entirely outlandish.
While his base case remains that zero rates raise risks of
future inflation, Bullard outlines the possibility that, rather
than inflation expectations rising if rates stay low for long,
the low rates themselves "dictate" medium- and longer-term
inflation.
EVIDENCE, ADHERENTS AND RISK
If Bullard's musings are correct, the implications for
monetary policy and the economy are vast. He suggests that
policy-makers might wish to lower their target for inflation,
currently 2 percent, to the level policy produces. Asset price
volatility would likely also be a result and, due to the lack of
other easy-to-implement tools, quantitative easing would become
a long-term feature in the financial and policy landscape.
To be sure, Bullard isn't acting as if any of this is
actually true, only suggesting it may be, and that there is some
supporting evidence.
Investors, on the other hand, are in some respects behaving
as if inflation risks are not rising much as a consequence of
seven long years of zero interest rates and a Federal Reserve
balance sheet of $3.5 trillion.
So-called 10-year breakeven rates - the difference between
yields on 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year inflation-linked
bonds and a marker for longer-term expectations - are not
showing much fear of future inflation. Ten-year breakevens are
now about 1.56 percent, not only below the Fed's target, but
well below the rates of more than 2 percent that pertained in
2014. That may reflect many things - the fall in the price of
energy for one - but it does not argue there has been an
"un-anchoring" of inflation expectations. As such it is
consistent with the Permazero thesis.
It is under just this kind of pressure that the last hawks
or last bears change teams. That, in some respects, is the more
interesting risk, though not the central scenario.
Albert Edwards, global strategist at Societe Generale and a
long-time bear, argues that weakness in higher-paid industry
jobs has artificially suppressed wage pressure measures, giving
the Fed a false sense of security. He also points out that if
energy prices stay where they are, by June 2016 headline
inflation may be at 2 percent or more. This raises the risk, in
the event of continued strong labor markets, of rapid
acceleration in wages and inflation fears.
"I believe things will blow up way before that; certainly by
then the Fed is likely to be seen as having gotten itself way
behind the tightening curve," Edwards wrote in a note to
clients.
If so, Bullard may discard his dovish thoughts but do so
amid serious asset price volatility anyway.
