Dec 3 In an underwhelming policy decision on
Thursday, the European Central Bank managed both to avoid a more
severe policy mistake and disappoint the market.
That is what I call killing two birds with one stone.
Deflating expectations of more, the ECB cut its key policy
rate by just 10 bps, to -30 bps, while extending and broadening
its campaign of buying bonds.
This was less than the market expected, and equities in the
euro zone sold off by roughly 3.5 percent while the euro rose
sharply in value.
While no one could produce a note from the ECB promising the
pony the market felt it was due, that was the spirit of the
reaction.
In one respect, the ECB's decision to cut by only 10 bps was
good, as the further into negative territory it takes interest
rates, the more difficult lending conditions become for the
banks upon which the euro zone must rely.
"What ails Euroland - the reason the economy cannot grow
fast enough to push up the rate of core CPI increases toward the
2 percent target - is a dearth of bank lending," Carl Weinberg
of High Frequency Economics wrote to clients. "The credit crunch
is caused by capital shortfalls in the banking system, relative
to an ever-rising regulatory capital adequacy bar."
Banks in the euro zone have a two-fold problem; they need
capital and they must lend at profitable margins. Central bank
liquidity and negative interest rates do little for the first
and are actually harmful to the second.
In Switzerland, which has had interest rates of -75 bps
since January, mortgage rates have actually risen, as banks
found that their cost of borrowing did not fall as rapidly as
government borrowing rates.
The ECB extended the types of bonds it would buy to include
state and municipal debt, necessary in part because its 60
billion euro per month pace of buying is rapidly eating through
the universe of eligible euro zone sovereign debt.
The ECB may have missed an opportunity here. Had it expanded
its purchases to include the riskier types of bank loans now
clogging balance sheets, it would likely have had an impact on
current lending.
COMMUNICATIONS CAN'T TRUMP REALITY
The so-called communications problem of the ECB, defined as
"surprising" the market, is real, but is predicated on infantile
expectations. There are divisions within the ECB over policy, a
secret to no one who reads speeches of its policy-makers. The
communications problem instead is that the markets expect that
it will be promised what it wants, and that the package will
always arrive on time.
While transparency in central banking is a good thing,
central bankers cannot rearrange the world and events to suit
what they have said in the past. ECB chief Mario Draghi's
heroics during the euro crisis may have given him rather more
credibility, of a credulous kind, in financial markets than is
good either for him or them.
Things change, and so does policy. Forward guidance,
therefore, is bad parenting practiced on willful children. It
keeps them quiet, perhaps, but at considerable costs, both long
and short-term.
The ECB said earlier that the deposit rate had hit its lower
bound, but reversed course to argue that deeper cuts by other
central banks and a decline in market rates meant it had more
room. Well, perhaps less than it thought it did, but there is no
crime in being wrong, only in persisting once you know you are.
If we look at the marginal costs to the economy of the ECB
disappointing, they are surely not that great. The choice is
between suffering volatility as the market adjusts to reality,
or living with the policy errors that sticking with earlier
promises implies.
There has been a world-wide drive among central banks,
notably the Fed, to improve transparency, but this gets
conflated with not shocking markets. There were good reasons
during the financial crisis for central banks to want to keep
markets calm.
The farther we get from a crisis state and the more we seem
to be settling into a swamp of very low inflation and muted
growth, the less compelling those reasons are.
The problem, ultimately, with the cult of central bank
credibility, is that it gets defined down, not to mean meeting
one's objectives in terms of employment and inflation, but
delivering what the market expects.
The ECB can do better than that, and shouldn't worry too
much about Thursday's market upset.
