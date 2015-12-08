(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
Dec 8 Worries about bond market liquidity
illustrate little more than the fact that if you remove a
subsidy, the price goes up.
In this case the subsidy was from the public purse to banks,
and through them to market liquidity as banks tried to make as
much as they could from artificially cheap funding and easy
money.
As that subsidy is rightly, but painfully, removed,
liquidity, the ease of buying and selling in financial markets,
has become more expensive, costing something closer to its true
cost and risks. That's a good thing.
Bond market worries have sent shock waves to markets around
the world, notably during the "bund tantrum" of April, when
10-year German government bond yields skyrocketed almost
tenfold, from just over nothing to 72 basis points in just over
three weeks. Both there and in other instances, strange moves in
markets are at least in part due to an unwillingness or
inability of financial companies to use their balance sheets to
arbitrage imbalances between buyers and sellers, according to
the Bank for International Settlements, which Sunday released a
study of the issue.
Banks traditionally use their own balance sheets to buy and
hold securities for a, hopefully, brief time when markets are
out of balance. This can be profitable, but embeds risks which
often are not reflected in quarterly profit and loss accounts.
New tougher banking regulations make this less attractive for
banks, resulting in jerkier movements in markets.
"To be sure, to some extent this may reflect the fact that
both funding and market liquidity were badly underpriced
pre-crisis," said Claudio Borio of the BIS, which is often
called the central bank of central banks.
"We do not want to go back there. But it is also a symptom
of deeper weaknesses. Remarkably, stand-alone bank ratings,
which strip out official support, have deteriorated further
since 2010 in major advanced economies."
We certainly don't want to go back, which is why it is best
to heavily discount the widespread complaints of banks that new
regulatory burdens are impairing their ability to play their
role as financiers.
Also underneath the phenomenon is a desire by longer-term
investors to buy insurance against the risks they face based on
sharp movements in currency or sustained low interest rates.
That sounds like a good idea, but not something which can be
done without risk, a risk banks are now less eager to eat.
SWAPPING OUT
According to the BIS the volatility in bund markets had its
origin in derivative markets, where there has been very atypical
movement in the cost of interest-rate swap markets, in which
investors exchange a floating rate government yield for a fixed
one of the same length of contract. The cost of options to buy a
swap contract for a future date rose threefold from January to
April 20, ahead of the bund tantrum.
While this kind of price action often shows worries about
the health of banks, as a swap carries with it the risk that the
bank counterparty might not make good, this time the BIS thinks
it may have been the result of long-term investors wanting more
swaps than banks had appetite to provide.
"Such volatile movements in euro area interest rate
derivatives markets raise questions about smooth pricing
responses in the face of possibly transient order imbalances,"
according to the BIS. (here)
Bizarrely, in U.S. swap markets spreads are strongly
negative, implying that investors are demanding no premium for
the risk of doing business with a private bank rather than a
government. Here the root cause seems to be sales of U.S.
Treasuries by foreign central banks, quite possibly by China
seeking funds to meet currency outflows. That's swamped banks
with Treasuries, who not only don't want to use balance sheet
capacity to hold more but also aren't happy taking the risk of
arbitraging what seems a very low-risk anomaly.
I'd venture that the point here is that imbalances aren't
always transient and banks should price them as if they are.
Long-term investors seeking safety are asking for a valuable
service, and banks need to price that service to reflect its
risks. Jerky movements in derivative markets now and again will
be a small price to pay for a more stable banking system, one
which implodes the global economy with less damaging frequency.
To be sure, illiquidity will slow economic growth, but
that's a trade-off. Banks will ultimately repair their capital,
and may take more risk at reasonable rates.
The post-crisis world may feature more volatility, but less
volatility of the truly destructive kind.
