Dec 9 Tax-managed mutual funds may simply be
closet indexers, and expensive faux trackers at that.
That's according to a study of U.S. equity mutual funds
classified as tax-managed, meaning they attempt to add value by
both active management and keeping taxes at bay.
"They don't really do all that much better in terms of being
tax efficient," said David Nanigian, of The American College and
co-author of the study with Dale Domian of York University and
Philip Gibson at Winthrop University.
"Even when the tax burden is lower, the incremental expenses
charged by these funds above and beyond passive counterparts
vastly exceed any incremental tax savings that they offered."
The arrival in early 2016 of tax forms will underscore once
again the advantages of minimizing tax on investment. That's led
to the advent of a $40 billion segment of U.S. equity mutual
funds classified as tax-managed.
According to the study, published in the Fall edition of the
Journal of Wealth Management, the early results are not
encouraging. (here)
The study looked at performance among tax-managed funds from
2010 to 2014, comparing them with actively managed peers,
passive mutual funds and passive exchange-traded funds.
While those years may be anomalous in some way, the study
found that more than 95 percent of the variability in the
returns in tax-managed equity funds is explained by common
factors in stock returns, a number that the study says
highlights "lack of effort in security selection."
That's another way of saying that these funds look
suspiciously like closet indexers, mutual funds which hug the
index, taking only relatively small bets on speculations they
hope will generate outperformance.
Closet indexing may be a smart move for fund mangers,
minimizing career risk, but investors end up paying quite a bit
more for a product which may not be too different from a cheaply
available index fund alternative.
"Tax-managed funds appear to follow the simple
index-tracking strategies pursued by passively managed funds,
yet they cost two to three times as much," the authors wrote in
the study.
TOTAL MARKET FOR THE WIN
Expenses of tax-managed funds were statistically
indistinguishable from those of their actively managed
counterparts. Yet when you compare results, the tax-managed
funds fail to save enough on taxes to outweigh their extra
expenses when compared with passive funds.
There are primarily three ways in which you can manage a
fund with taxes in mind. One is to minimize dividends, which pay
tax at a higher rate than capital gains, second by tax-loss
harvesting, which means selling winners paired with losers where
possible to offset taxes, and third by avoiding short-term
trading and the higher taxes charged on capital gains for assets
held less than one year.
While the study does not indicate one way or another, it may
simply be too difficult to generate enough value through those
methods to make up for the extra cost as compared to a passive
investment.
"It's possible but not likely," Nanigian said. "We don't
notice a trend towards improvement over time."
That rather points to the alternative explanation: that
calling oneself tax-managed is often essentially more marketing
than reality, as funds seek to adopt protective coloring that
will allow them to earn higher fees amid fierce competition.
Based on a reading of the study, investors wanting to
minimize tax would do well to choose total market index funds,
ones that track a very broad index of U.S. equities such as the
Wilshire 5000.
Index funds have a tax advantage as they don't buy or sell
unless a share enters or leaves a given index, reducing the
occasions which might generate a capital gain. The broader the
index tracked, the less turnover you will get, something that
keeps a lid not just on expenses but on tax. Over the study
period the mean tax burdens of total market index funds ranged
from 0.407 to 0.521 percentage point, well below the 0.518 to
1.247 in mean tax borne by the broader group of index funds.
To be sure, the study covered only a few years, years with
generally good stock market returns and low volatility. It may
be that tax-managed funds do better in a choppier market,
something we may well see as interest rates rise in the coming
year.
Possible, but based on the data thus far, not a bet most
investors will want to make.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)