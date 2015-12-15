(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Dec 15 Just as turkeys are opposed to Christmas
on culinary grounds, so investors in risky assets like junk
bonds are forever and always against interest rate hikes.
There are several plausible reasons why the Federal Reserve,
expected to lift rates from zero on Wednesday, might weeks ago
have signaled a delay, but a bit of a sell-off in
higher-yielding corporate bonds does not qualify.
Lucidus Capital Partners, a high-yield credit fund, said on
Monday it would give investors back $900 million it managed,
following close on the heels of upsets at other funds; Third
Avenue Capital, which shut a similar $788 million fund and hedge
fund Stone Lion Capital, which suspended redemptions.
All were hit hard not just by declining fundamentals of the
bonds they held, particularly those in the hard-hit energy
sector, but also by growing illiquidity in the market.
This sparked a certain amount of talk that the Fed ought to
hold fire, as well as dark comparisons to the beginning of the
subprime debacle in 2007.
"I'd have to believe that if they met today that they
wouldn't raise rates," bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach of
DoubleLine Capital told Reuters on Friday, citing the
accelerating sell-off.
Is this a sign that investors should lighten their exposure
to riskier assets? Yes, but that sign was already flashing for
weeks on end as the Fed prepared to hike.
Is it a valid reason for the Fed itself to delay interest
rate hikes? Surely not, not if we look at the broader picture.
Firstly, with energy issuers comprising about 15 percent of
the junk bond market, much of the weakness in the sector is tied
to a phenomenon, falling energy prices, which if anything is a
support to the broader economy, putting more money into
consumers' pockets.
As for the comparisons to 2007 and subprime, it falls apart
in two important ways; it isn't tied to the banking system in
the way housing was, and corporate debt hasn't got the layers of
embedded leverage in the investment structures to anywhere near
the extent that subprime bonds did. So the fact that the
high-yield market is now larger than subprime was in 2007 is
beside the point.
That leaves less scope for contagion, though obviously it is
fair to expect a certain amount among riskier asset classes like
equities.
SUNK COSTS
Which is not to say the Fed and its seven years of
zero-interest-rate policy are not implicated in the high-yield
sell-off. They most certainly are, and it is no coincidence that
high-yield and leveraged loans as an asset class have more than
doubled, to about $2.2 trillion, since before the financial
crisis.
The Fed's hair of the dog remedy for the great recession was
predicated on tempting investors into speculations which might
themselves create more economic activity. That worked, sort of,
but there was inevitably going to be a butcher's bill to pay.
"Essentially, no one should really be spooked by the
prospect of investors losing money from having taken risks that
didn't work out," George Magnus, senior economic advisor to UBS
writes.
"Higher rates are part of the toolkit of financial
stability, perverse though that may sound to finance
professionals."
There are interesting lessons to be drawn from the
high-yield market, but these are conclusions that regulators and
observers have been drawing for quite some time. One is about
liquidity, which was never ample in the high-yield market, a
fact that investors in supposedly liquid instruments like
exchange traded funds tended to elide over.
Liquidity in financial markets is worse in some respects
than formerly, but this is a feature of a safer banking system
rather than a bug of new regulation. The only problem is it
implies a lower value for bonds and tougher selling conditions
for those whose business that is.
Rather than expect the Fed to re-arrange reality to suit the
sunk costs of investors we might instead spare a moment to
regret the poor use to which so much of the borrowed money has
been put.
While a lot of money has gone into energy development which
now looks highly doubtful, those were investments which seemed
reasonable at the time. Much of the money from both high-yield
and the corporate bond market generally has gone, not to
productive investment, but to financial engineering.
Companies commonly use the proceeds from bond issues to fund
buybacks or dividends, flattering earnings and potentially
increasing their stock price but doing nothing to make a company
a better longer-term bet.
Markets will fall, and loss build upon loss, but the real
policy error by the Fed would be to hesitate.
