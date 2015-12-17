Dec 17 Like celebrities who first are revered
and then reviled, stocks get a boost from increasing media
coverage but then underperform.
And high levels of coverage have a lasting positive effect.
That's the upshot of a new study which looked at 89 years of
company news coverage in the New York Times.
"Stocks with increases in media coverage outperform stocks
with decreases in media coverage during the formation year and
underperform during the subsequent two years," Alexander Hillert
and Michael Ungeheuer of the University of Mannheim write in the
study, which studied coverage in the Times from 1924 to 2013. (here)
(Full disclosure: some of my columns appear in the Global New
York Times)
Specifically those stocks which are in the top quintile in
terms of increase of coverage beat those in the bottom one by
10.68 percentage points in the first year, only to underperform
the same group by 5.04 points over the next two years.
It isn't just relative changes in media coverage which can
predict stock returns: absolute levels matter too. Top quintile
stocks in terms of the number of stories outperform bottom
quintile ones by 2.76 percentage points a year, a finding in
contrast to earlier studies. That outperformance persists, with
the top quintile beating the bottom by 2.76 percentage points in
the second year and 2.28 in the third.
The phenomena of stocks doing well when media coverage
increases makes a certain amount of sense, being consistent with
the idea that stocks may become overvalued when enthusiastic new
investors find out about them. They may then overshoot their
fundamental value, giving some of it back in subsequent years.
This is both the essential underlying dynamic of momentum
strategies, which seek to buy that which is going up, but also
shows the weakness.
There is also an agency angle here. Managers and insiders at
firms which get a rapid increase in coverage may be able to turn
it to good effect for themselves, using it as an opportunity to
pursue corporate events like public offerings or acquisitions
which are driven more by being "hot" than by fundamental
strategy. That can enable "empire building" at firms, which
destroys value as well as serving as an opportunity for insider
sales.
A PUZZLE, OR ADVERTISING PAYS?
The finding that more coverage leads to a durable
outperformance is a bit of a puzzle, being hard to reconcile
with many of our expectations about how capital markets work. As
early as 1987 Robert Merton, in his asset-pricing model,
maintained that a higher level of company recognition leads to
lower expected returns. Merton's thinking was that the kind of
diversified investors who pick up on highly recognized stocks
themselves require a lower future return because their overall
portfolio returns are more stable.
Many investors have also argued in favor of small
capitalization or thinly followed stocks on similar lines. Less
well-known stocks, as a group, should in theory offer better
returns in order to compensate investors for the work of finding
them. This "diamond in the rough" idea does not accord with the
findings of this particular study.
Interestingly the result of a separate analysis of tone of
stories was mixed, with a lack of consistent relationships
between positive or negative stories and stock returns.
While the study does not address this, it seems possible
that much of what is being described here is driven by the
behavioral tendencies of investors rather than by the
fundamental strengths or weaknesses of the stocks. Perhaps what
we are seeing is simply the result of exposure creating
opportunity for stock purchases.
While professional analysts and fund managers read the media
closely in order to find reasons to both buy and sell shares,
this may be far less true for the average investor.
As a general rule people don't read the paper in order to
find out about movies not to watch or books not to read. They
look for things to become attracted to and consume.
Perhaps it is the same with stocks, with all coverage being
of net benefit, though more at first, because it serves as
effective advertising, prompting more purchases of stocks than
sales.
To be sure, how this data holds up in a broader Internet age
is open to question, but it is a long data set and can't be
lightly ignored.
More news, and more frequent news, may simply be good news
for investors.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
