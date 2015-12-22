(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Dec 22 Now that the Federal Reserve is raising
interest rates, other leading global central banks may find that
their infatuation with extraordinary measures has cooled.
On one level, central banks in slow-growing, low-inflation
economies have all the more reason now to loosen. The Fed's move
tightens global financial conditions in a way matched by the
actions of no other central bank. And although U.S. rate rises
also strengthen the dollar, other central banks can still
weaken their own currencies, winning new markets for their
exports by their own extraordinary maneuvers.
Even before the Fed took its decision last week to increase
key rates by 25 basis points, other central banks were growing
tentative in their commitments to lowering rates and buying up
assets.
The European Central Bank in early December underwhelmed
markets and gave evidence of internal division when it cut rates
further into negative territory by just 10 basis points and
extended rather than expanded its program of buying bonds.
And while the Bank of Japan made adjustments to its
bond-buying program after the Fed move last week, it did so
after surprising investors on Oct. 30 by not unleashing new and
larger efforts while at the same time granting itself an
extension on its pledge to bring inflation back to 2 percent.
What's more, the small moves announced last week by the BOJ,
of which more later, led to a sharp selloff in the benchmark
Nikkei index of Japanese stocks.
"Developed central banks have reached a point of diminishing
returns to their unconventional policies, have experienced
difficulties in justifying further monetary easing, and in
general can no longer 'shock and awe' the markets anymore,"
Stephen Jen of hedge fund firm SLJ Macro Partners wrote in a
note to clients.
"For 2016, I am guessing bad news will no longer be good
news, but good news on the economy could be bad news for risk
asset prices."
Almost since the Fed began its blitz of market-supporting
measures in the depths of the recession in 2008, bad news has
had a peculiar attraction to investors, carrying with it the
promise of larger, and more radical, support from central banks.
That was intended to support financial asset prices, and so it
has. As that support is unwound, the opposite effect, a
weakening of asset prices, can be expected.
That's especially true if good news in the U.S. allows the
Fed to carry on hiking rates while bad or mixed news elsewhere
fails to elicit new central bank support from the ECB or BOJ.
BUYING WHAT DOESN'T (YET) EXIST
While Japan is a special case, a look at the changes
announced by the BOJ gives a good feel for the extent to which
quantitative easing, or asset purchases, is running out of
runway.
Besides moving to purchase more longer-maturity bonds, the
central bank lifted limits on how much of a given Japanese real
estate investment trust it could buy and announced that it will
spend about $2.5 billion buying exchange-traded funds which
invest in companies "proactively making investment in physical
and human capital."
Small point: there don't seem to be any such ETFs in Japan,
much less a commonly agreed definition of what constitutes such
a company.
On the other hand, if launching a Japan Physical and Human
Capital ETF has been a dream of yours, you might find a
deep-pocketed institution on the bid.
The BOJ already owns half of the ETFs issued in Japan,
despite the fact that its efforts have been trained on funds
tracking the large Japanese stock market indices.
The BOJ's intentions here are clear, and they reveal its
frustration with how QE has worked in practice.
Part of the reasoning behind QE was to create conditions in
which companies, seeing new markets due to a falling yen
and cheap financing, decide to invest in new output.
Had it happened that way it might have lifted output and
wages. Japanese companies instead, partly because they
understand demographics, decided to allow profit margins to
fatten and have been reluctant to share out profits as wage
gains.
Perhaps that's why the Nikkei has sold off on the news. Take
this line of thinking to its logical extension and you might
conclude that QE acts mostly as a subsidy to corporations and
the wealthier people who own their shares.
Let's hope 2016 is the year the data supports central banks
tightening or standing pat, because the evidence for more of the
same is not strong.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)