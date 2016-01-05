(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
Jan 5 The whole stock-market-by-diktat thing is
not working out so well for China, or for the rest of the global
economy.
China suspended stock trading nationwide on Monday after a 7
percent loss in the benchmark index of Shanghai and Shenzen
shares triggered a newly implemented circuit-breaker.
Losses spread globally, sending the Dow Jones industrial
average down 1.58 percent. At midday the index was down
2.4 percent, which, if sustained to the close, would have been
its worst opening day of January since 1932.
The drop wasn't so much driven by news that China's economy
was faring worse than expected, courtesy of a disappointing
survey of manufacturers, but instead fear that investors might
actually get to put what they already know about China into
practice.
China, you see, has spent the past six months furiously
suppressing the price-discovery mechanism of its stock market,
bullying, intimidating and sometimes arresting those it thinks
contributed to embarrassing losses last summer and implementing
concrete measures to stifle selling and support prices.
One of those measures, a six-month moratorium on sales by
institutions which hold more than 5 percent of a stock as well
as by corporate executives and directors, is due to expire Jan.
8.
So it wasn't news that China is slowing - we already knew
its smoke-stack economy has been hard hit - it was the prospect
of this knowledge being made just a bit more manifest through
stock prices which caused the falls.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission has not said if
its July 8 edict will be allowed to expire, but based on its
track record, and Monday's share trading, it will very likely
live on in spirit, either as a prohibition, or through other
measures with the same aim.
China's attempts to micro-manage its share markets are both
self-defeating and bad for the rest of the global economy.
Self-defeating because they send an unambiguous signal: stay
away if you have a choice. Foreign investors are reluctant to
buy into something that may later prove difficult to sell,
especially if the government is seen as the risk that may pose
that difficulty.
So while China may have felt compelled to stop the losses
last year, its measures to repress price discovery will tend
ultimately to drive prices down rather than up. Investors, quite
reasonably, want better compensation for the risk that they'll
not be able to get their money back easily or quickly.
In order to be able to ultimately row back from its tactics,
China depends on the macro environment for Chinese stocks to
improve, something which may not happen for the broad market for
some time.
HERE TODAY, YUAN TOMORROW?
As Monday's trading demonstrates, all of this isn't simply a
problem for China. The stock market of the world's
second-largest economy, even if tightly controlled, is going to
have a substantial impact on the rest of the world. Even if the
information content of Chinese stock prices is diluted by
official control, volatility, which is one likely output of
price suppression, will have an impact elsewhere.
None of this is to say that the rest of the world should
have no worries about China other than how it manages its
capital markets. Growth is clearly slowing, and while long term
the change will be a very good thing, an ongoing transition to a
consumer-oriented economy is going to pose problems for a world
dependent on Chinese demand for raw materials.
China's yuan hit its lowest levels against the dollar
on currency markets since May of 2011, carrying on a slide in
both mainland and offshore markets. China has good reason to
want a weaker yuan, whose value it tightly controls. A less
valuable currency will be good for exports, though it may
increase the pent-up desire of Chinese holders of yuan to move
money offshore.
At the same time, a cheaper yuan makes it that much tougher
for other economies, not only in terms of competing with China
but also in that it sends a further and powerful deflationary
force into a global economy still suffering from too little
inflation.
China is suffering a substantial outward flow of capital as
its people try to move money offshore, both because they may
fear further yuan depreciation but also as anti-corruption
crackdowns make the idea of having assets beyond the reach of
authorities attractive. China's central bank and its commercial
banks sold a net $337 billion of foreign exchange between
January and November, indicating large amounts of capital moving
out.
China is unlikely to suddenly see the virtues of price
discovery, which means the rest of the world will have to live
with the resulting risks.
