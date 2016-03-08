(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 8 The 2016 U.S. presidential election may
succeed where the world's central banks have failed, but not as
they would wish: in bringing back inflation through
protectionism.
One of the most striking aspects of the election campaign is
the way in which Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders are attracting
support by attacking trade deals they see as robbing Americans
of jobs and wages on unfair terms.
Not only has Trump called for a 45 percent tariff on all
imports from China, but Bernie Sanders, speaking Sunday at a
debate in Flint, Michigan, said current trade policy was
responsible for "Not only job loss by the millions, but a race
to the bottom so that new jobs in manufacturing in some cases
pay 50 percent less than they did 20 years ago. How stupid is
that trade policy?"
Even Hillary Clinton sounded very little like an advocate of
free trade in Flint, stressing that she'd voted against the only
trade pact to come to a vote in her time in the Senate and had
come out against the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership
agreement. To put this sea-change in perspective: Clinton, in
2012 as Secretary of State, called the then-embryonic TPP the
"gold standard in trade agreements."
Discount all this as you see fit as election rhetoric, or as
unlikely to come to fruition, but the fact remains that the
conversation in the U.S. about the benefits of unrestricted
trade has changed. Whoever wins the White House, or seeks
national office is likely in future to be more willing to impose
barriers to trade and less secure in their ability to argue for
lower tariffs and more open trade.
Indeed, it is perhaps no coincidence that the U.S. last week
slapped a 266 percent tariff on some imports of steel products
from China and a lower levy on six other countries.
There are any number of economic consequences of this,
including potentially lower, though more equally shared,
economic growth, but one stands out as an easy call: trade
barriers are inflationary. The erosion of the longstanding,
broad, cross-party consensus on trade is a big deal, and perhaps
a very inflationary one.
Imposing tariffs on imported goods sets off a classic kind
of cost-push inflation in which the inputs of a good, such as
parts, materials and labor, rise in price and prompt rising
prices.
Good or bad, just or unjust it may be, but a U.S. which is
more willing to build moats and walls around its economy is one
which, all else being equal, will have more inflation.
GLOBAL IMPACT
And of course, trade is a relationship rather than something
one side dictates, and if the world's consumer of last resort is
raising tariffs you can expect others to do so as well,
theoretically sparking inflation elsewhere.
Falling inflation and bouts of deflation have roughly
paralleled the huge increase in global trade which came as China
was, and other emerging markets were effectively, integrated
into the global economy. That fall in inflation might have other
causes, notably the aging of populations in developed economies,
but offshoring of manufacturing also played a role in driving
down the price of manufactured goods like electronics, clothing
and even some food.
This global competition has global impact, keeping a lid on
price rises in emerging markets and developed economies alike.
It is striking the way in which tariffs have declined along with
global inflation in recent decades. Average world tariff rates
were 30 percent in the early 1980s, spiking as high as 40
percent in the early 1990s and then steadily declining to
roughly 6 percent by 2010, according to World Bank-derived data.
Global inflation traced a similar path, from as high as 30
percent in the 1990s to about 3.3 percent today.
A rekindling of tariffs, much less trade wars, would likely
drive inflation higher while doing it in a way that is negative
for growth. This will be an extremely unpleasant puzzle for
central banks to solve, making the current search for inflation
seem simple and risk-free in comparison. At the very least you
can expect increased political pressure on central banks.
While this scenario would be bad for bonds, which fall in
value as interest rates rise, it is also no picnic for stocks.
Trade policy as it has been practiced over the past 30 years
has been asymmetrically positive for corporate profits for
multinationals which can move production and build a global
supply chain. Less of the economy goes to labor and companies
have often been good at gaming the system to protect themselves,
and their profit margins, from competition. Look for falling
margins and rising wages, all with higher rates as a backdrop.
Could be tough times ahead for investors.
