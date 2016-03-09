(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 9 While the financial industry makes good
money selling what is new, like IPOs, investors themselves very
likely do better by sticking with the old: old companies, that
is.
In an age of technological wonders and unicorn valuations
for companies with little or no profit, investors can easily
fall into the trap of over-weighting new and buzzy companies and
sectors.
The data tell a different story, with older companies
actually outperforming the young, and really old ones, like a
century or more old, doing exceptionally well.
U.S. initial offerings in 2015 were a bit of a
bust, generating an overall loss of 2.1 percent for the year,
with 57 percent of issues ending the year lower than their debut
price, according to Renaissance Capital data. And 2015 was not
an aberration: earlier studies have shown that newly listed
companies have underperformed the broader market in more than
seven in 10 years since the early 1980s.
Contrast this to the performance of very elderly companies,
which Credit Suisse called 'centenaries' in a recent study.
Credit Suisse constructed a global index of 100-year-old-plus
companies in historically stable industries like food, utilities
and transportation and found quite strong results:
"Although historical share price performance statistics are
no guarantee of future performance, we find it interesting that
the 'centenaries' have an exceptionally strong track record.
These 'old' companies have outperformed global equities by circa
500 bps annually since 2005 and by almost 300 bps during the
past 12 months," Credit Suisse analysts Eugene Klerk, Richard
Kersley and Brandon Vair wrote in a client note.
The New York Stock Exchange's Century Index, comprised of $1
billion-plus capitalization U.S. companies which are at least
100 years old, has also done well, outperforming the Dow Jones
Industrial Average since its inception in May 2012 and, back
tested, also outperforming major indices going back to 2000.
To be sure, the underlying causes of this outperformance of
the aged are hard to know with certainty, much less if they will
persist. Yet one thing stands out, unlike IPOs or the kind of
recently hot companies which are forever being featured on
financial television, old companies are not really sold
aggressively to investors.
SEASONING MAKES A DISH
That's in part because they often, being utilities or
breweries or train companies, don't have an exciting new story.
It is also because old companies aren't money machines for Wall
Street in the same way that new ones are. They simply require
less investment banking. That leads, perhaps, to an imbalance of
coverage tilted towards hot new sectors, and maybe even a bit
more optimism about them in that coverage than is warranted.
Writing on behalf of Credit Suisse a year ago, Elroy Dimson,
Paul Marsh and Mike Staunton of the London Business School
observed the positive effect seen among 'seasoned' British
companies as compared to their junior peers.
If you define seasoning as time elapsed from IPO, the older
the company, the better it does. Looking at British stocks
1980-2014, companies with 20 years' seasoning returned 61 pounds
for every pound invested at the start. Companies with eight to
20 years' seasoning returned 49 pounds, those with four to seven
years under their belts only 33 and those with three or less
just 20.
This is striking in that it covers a period in which not
just the British but the global economy has been revolutionized
by technological change. How it could be that most of that
benefit would go to frankly geriatric companies is hard to
fathom.
Surely there is an element of over-enthusiasm among
investors for the new new thing, leading them to overpay, and as
in 1999 and 2000, fuel a bubble.
It is also true that much of the economic benefit of a
technological revolution does not flow to those who, at first
glance, appear to be the winners. Take the development of the
Erie Canal, which for a brief time after it opened in 1825
revolutionized transport in the U.S. Not only was the canal
quickly made redundant by a newer technology, railroads, but
even the early winners of its impact didn't have much time to
enjoy its effect.
Shortly after the canal opened, farmland in Ohio boomed in
price as grain could suddenly be much more cheaply transported
to markets on the East Coast and in Europe. No sooner did Ohio
farmers count their gains than huge new supply flowed in from
farms further west, which were only economic now that transport
was cheaper. Grain prices fell and investors in Ohio farmland
were hurt and many ruined.
Contrast this to Tiffany & Co, founded in 1830 and
delivering double the performance of the S&P 500 over the past
decade.
It may be that the very old got that way for a reason.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)