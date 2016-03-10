(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 10 The European Central Bank's raft of new
measures may be of more help to Europe's ailing banks than to
its struggling economy.
Although the new measures will allow banks to lock in a
profitable carry trade courtesy of ECB financing, in the absence
of unexpected new demand from households and businesses for
loans it will amount to little more than a shoring up of
financial private-sector balance sheets.
The ECB cut key rates, taking the deposit rate to -0.4
percent, expanded its asset purchase program in size and scope
and introduced a scheme whereby it will pay banks to make loans.
Starting in June, banks will be able to borrow as much as
1.7 trillion euros in a series of tenders. If, after two years,
the ECB determines that banks have upped lending by 2.5 percent
or more, then the central bank will pay them 0.4 percent on
their borrowings under the program.
That's a nice little earner for banks, and many banks in the
euro zone are woefully in need of a way to rebuild capital, but
to have an impact on the real economy will require new loan
demand.
The idea carries with it a whiff of the U.S. TARP (Troubled
Asset Relief Program) and TALF (Term Asset-Backed Securities
Loan Facility) efforts of 2008, except with the critical
weakness of not, like TARP, having been expressly paid for and
backed by the government.
"Free money for banks ... should, in theory, certainly help
to speed the process of balance-sheet resolution," Marc Ostwald,
strategist at ADM Investor Services wrote in a note to clients.
"Per se, this may prove to be nothing more than a glorified
Ponzi scheme, noble in its intentions but ultimately lacking the
requisite bite."
Lacking on two fronts: as a cure to what ails the banking
system and also what ails the economy.
For the banks, this represents more can-kicking, an attempt
to buy time and hopefully allow for capital to accrete, rather
than a more forceful U.S. or Swiss-style restocking and
restructuring of balance sheets.
To be sure it might well work, but given the sell-off in
euro zone banking securities this year, largely as investors
applied the logic of negative rates to their business model, a
subsidy to banks for simply existing, paid out slowly and much
later, may prove insufficient. Indeed ECB chief Mario Draghi's
indication that he may not cut rates further only goes to
underscore that NIRP cuts both ways: hurting the financial
system without adequately stimulating the rest of the economy.
WILL IT STOKE DEMAND?
And remember too that the 2.5 percent loan growth target,
excluding mortgages, is a very easy and low hurdle which banks
might easily have exceeded anyway. Unless there are banks out
there which, for reasons best known to themselves, want to
increase market share in the euro zone now, it seems likely that
banks will make the loans they'd have made otherwise and pocket
the extra margin.
A look at the most recent ECB survey of bank lending
conditions does not paint a picture of a currency zone in the
grips of a credit freeze. To the contrary, most conditions are
well within historical norms. Banks themselves said that their
primary motivation in borrowing from the previous ECB program
was that it was more profitable than private market financing
and that this affected terms and conditions more than credit
standards.
So though banks see growing demand, this was growing demand
from creditworthy borrowers who would have been financed
otherwise, presumably, just not at quite such a low rate for
borrowers and fat margin for banks.
That's stimulative, of course, but not transformative.
Transformative would be a program which cut banks out of the
deal entirely, allowing individuals or perhaps businesses to
fund directly from the ECB at advantageous rates.
That would immediately lower the bar for new consumption and
investment, and seems a sure-fire cure for deflation.
Direct-to-the-public lending won't happen, of course,
because it would immediately cause massive distress in the
banking system, which it would relieve of both clients and
revenues. Thus the ECB is left working with the banking system
it has, impaired and in need of capital, and must tailor its
programs to treat with that reality.
So far, so mediocre.
