June 1 It looks as if hedge fund activists
engineer not just a short-term pop in target firms' stock prices
but also long-term improvements in innovation.
While studies have shown that news of an activist position
in a stock leads to a 5 to 7 percent pop, some have argued that
hedge funds are simply creating a short-term share price gain at
the expense of long-term competitiveness and productivity.
That's partly gainsaid by data showing no decline in share
or operating performance in the five years after an initial
intervention by an activist investor. It's also true that
activist campaigns often, if not always, lead to cutbacks in the
size of firms and of their research and development efforts.
A new working paper finds benefits to innovation at firms
which get picked on by hedge fund activists, benefits which may
extend to other firms not directly involved.
"The output from innovation, patent quality and quantity,
tend to improve. These improvements are concentrated in areas
that are central to the firms' business and technological
expertise," Alon Brav and Song Ma of Duke University, Wei Jiang
of Columbia University and Xuan Tian of Indiana University write
in the working paper.
"Thus, our evidence suggests that firms become 'leaner' but
not 'weaker' subsequent to hedge fund interventions. Moreover,
the efficiency gains also emanate from the extensive margin
through the redeployment of innovative assets (patents or
innovators)." (here)
The study looked at innovation at firms taken on by
activists, both before and after the interventions. Not only the
inputs, the money spent on research and development, but also
the output, the number of patents registered and how often they
were cited by others, all tended to improve. Spending on R&D
drops significantly in the five years after an activist event
but most of the measures of quality and quantity of output
improve "significantly," implying that firms which activists are
targeting get better and more focused at allocating assets to
their core competencies.
This undermines the argument that activists are
swashbuckling raiders who leave smoking and disabled ruins in
their wake, but does it imply that this is actually the doing of
the hedge funds involved?
HOW DO THEY DO IT?
It looks as if better husbanding of resources is central to
the improvements. The patents taken out by the firms increase in
number and are cited more often, and much of the improvement is
found in areas of technology which are central to the firms'
core capabilities. In other words, it looks as if firms were
prospecting in new areas, and not always successfully, before
the arrival of an activist investor.
This is also shown in the fact that following an activist
campaign, firms sell an unusual number of existing patents. Not
only that but these patents they sell then go on to get cited
more when they belong to their new owners. This implies not just
that the capital gained by selling the patents may be better
deployed by the firms doing the selling, but that the firms
doing the buying are able to make better use of the intellectual
property, perhaps because it is in an area in which they are
themselves more vital and competitive. So not only do activists
improve innovation at the firms they target, they may be setting
off a virtuous circle of better allocation and better innovation
at other firms with which they do business.
This improvement extends beyond a company's patent bank to
its human resources. The study was able to track the
productivity of inventors who stay at firms, those who leave and
those who are hired after a hedge fund campaign.
"The inventors retained by target firms are more productive
than 'stayers' at non-target peers; the inventors who leave
following hedge fund intervention are more productive with their
new employers; and finally, the inventors newly hired
post-intervention are of similar productivity at the new firm,"
according to the paper.
Again, improvements in outcome all round, not just at the
target firm.
Finally, the paper looked at whether any of this might be
the result of sample bias: the idea that hedge funds do a good
job of stock picking firms which are ripe to register these kind
of improvements on their own. Two factors suggest that activists
should get some of the credit. First, when they file a 13D form
with the SEC, denoting an activist position, target firm
performance improves, as does the value the stock market places
on new patents.
None of this is to say that activists don't have their own
agendas and can sometimes harm the long-term productivity of
firms.
On the evidence, though, it looks like they should be
welcomed.
