By James Saft
June 8 Remember when political risk was
something emerging markets investors were paid to take but which
developed market investors could safely ignore?
Those were good times, perhaps, but now appear to be long
gone.
From the June 23 vote on Britain's future in or out of the
European Union to critical elections in Spain and Italy to the
big event of a U.S. presidential election starring one Donald
Trump, political risk is a major feature in 2016's investment
landscape.
The question becomes: not do politics matter to outcomes,
but do investors in the heretofore most stable jurisdictions
have any idea how to price the risks?
In the post-World-War-Two era, political risk in the
developed world hasn't so much been absent, it has been
something like a one-way bet going in favor of business and
investors. Tariffs have fallen, globalization has increased and
offered good opportunities for not just new markets but
production cost arbitrage. Politics have generally been benign,
at least from an investor's point of view.
"There are numerous estimates with varying degrees of
justification, most of them partisan, regarding the likelihood
of the events in question and their economic consequences,"
writes Didier Saint-Georges, managing director at French asset
manager Carmignac in a note to clients.
"But whatever happens, the important thing is that the risk
here is asymmetric: at best, the elections will lead to a status
quo; at worst, they could trigger a chain reaction."
This is exactly the point. Not only have investors become
complaisant about the strength and stability of developed market
institutions, they are also as a class not really paid to make
bets on very difficult-to-predict processes. Rare is the fund
manager in developed markets who markets themself on their
political savvy, with many taking the position that their job is
to pick good companies or identify economies which will
"outperform".
A look at markets in Britain shows that investors do get
jumpy about sterling assets when news suggests a growing chance
of Brexit, which is generally thought would carry with it a
heavy medium-term economic cost. Yet in the U.S. you would be
extremely hard put to look at the trading of stocks and
government bonds, much less the dollar, and divine that a major
party candidate, Trump, appears ready to start a trade war and
appears flexible about the wisdom of being too punctilious in
honoring one's debts.
A LONG WAY FROM THE DAVOS CONSENSUS
Maybe this is telling us we all might want to cheer up,
because perhaps none of it will ever happen. Trump may get
thumped, Britain probably will remain within the EU, and Spain,
Italy and other euro zone countries will cobble together reforms
and governments to keep things not too far from where things now
stand.
Marko Papic, chief geopolitical strategist at consultancy
BCA Research, thinks that markets have more or less priced the
risks of the rise of the anti-establishment parties in Europe,
but less so in the English-speaking world.
"A lot of investors believe that what is happening in the
U.S. and UK is a temporary flirtation with anti-establishment
(politics)," he said.
"In our view this is evidence that the pendulum is swinging
from pro-market laissez-faire policies that have been the
hallmark of the Anglo-Saxon economies to the far more
left-oriented socialist policies of anti-establishment parties."
And that perhaps is the larger truth of a strange season.
While Donald Trump is about as far from the Davos Man consensus
of deregulation and globalization as could have been imagined in
a major party candidate a year ago, neither can Hillary Clinton,
now pushed considerably to the left by Bernie Sanders'
successes, be put neatly into that box either.
Whatever comes next as a result of the earthquake in
politics is likely to be slightly less global and to feature
slightly more redistribution. That this has costs and benefits
is almost beside the point. Economic growth might be hurt, but
the movement of cash in the economy and with it inflation might
improve due to a redistribution of money downwards.
If politics in developed markets have a big impact on price
movements in the next year, it is reasonable to expect investors
to begin to demand some extra compensation for wearing that
risk.
That's always been the way in emerging markets: lower
multiples because you never know what the next government will
do.
And so it may become the way in London, Washington and
Paris.
