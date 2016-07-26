(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
July 26 If Brexit didn't scare financial markets
confident in the support of central banks, maybe the prospect of
President Donald Trump will.
That Brexit, which will slow global growth and imperil the
European Union, led to a rally in riskier assets is testament to
investors' mastery of the lesson of the past eight years: if
rain threatens, central banks will put up tents.
Yet in Trump, just now enjoying a post-Republican convention
bump in the polls, we may have found a factor too negative - and
specifically too inflationary - for even central banks to make
better.
The basic post-Brexit analysis was this: the U.S. economy is
passable and developments elsewhere will pin the Fed down,
leaving it unable to hike rates as it might otherwise wish.
Other central banks, meanwhile, will be disposed to ease,
driving money into riskier investments. So far, so good for
risky assets like stocks and high-yield bonds.
Trump, however, seems determined to enact policies which
would be both bad for growth but, partly by stoppering up free
trade and inciting trade wars, highly inflationary. In other
words, stagflation.
Trump, of course, may well not win and may not have the
votes in Congress to advance his policies if he does, but a
Trump able to actually make policy will all but force the
Federal Reserve to ultimately move to higher rates to head off
inflation.
"The populist overhaul scenario may cause a risk-off fixed
income move," analysts at HSBC wrote in a note to clients citing
the potential for 4-to-5 percent inflation as a result of a
Trump win.
"Increased economic policy uncertainty is typical during an
election season, but potentially greater this time given the
unconventional nature of the Trump candidacy and high levels of
global policy uncertainty."
While the tax cuts Trump is calling for might be stimulative
in the short term, the far more important impact could be from
much higher prices, both as a result of tariffs and trade wars
or the repatriation under pressure of production to the U.S. by
global corporations.
So far, markets do not seem too bothered. But a rash of
post-convention polls all showed Trump with a lead on Hillary
Clinton, prompting the FiveThirtyEight forecasting blog to give
him a 54.5 percent chance of winning an election if held July
25.
If we see those sorts of numbers in a month, after the
Democrats get their convention bump, expects investors to become
much more worried.
EXTRAORDINARY POLICIES AND THE MADNESS OF CROWDS
We can't know if Trump would, or could, govern as he has
run, but he certainly is doubling down in his campaign on a set
of extraordinarily economically negative policies.
In an interview on Sunday, Trump said the U.S. might need to
leave the World Trade Organization and backed hitting companies
which moved production out of the U.S with a punitive tax.
Asked about a hypothetical in which a U.S. company moved a
plant to Mexico and then seeks to import air conditioners, Trump
said a tax would be imposed.
"It could be 25 percent. It could be 35 percent. It could be
15 percent. I haven't determined. And it could be different for
different companies."
Remember too, that while a divided Congress can block a
president's legislation, considerable powers have been
transferred to the executive branch in recent years to impose
tariffs and trade sanctions and negotiate trade agreements.
Trump is the kind of problem central banks can't kiss and
make better.
Consider too what it might do to the risk premia imposed by
investors on U.S. assets. If you think there is a global
shortage of safe assets now, wait until investors confront the
genuine possibility of a U.S. president who has openly mulled
defaulting on sovereign debt as a negotiating tactic. Interest
rates might rise not just to account for higher inflation but
also for the potential for unpredictable policy or outright bad
faith by the U.S.
None of this is likely. Trump may lose, may change his
stripes or may be effectively blocked by Congress or the courts
if he doesn't.
Yet the psychology of financial markets in the aftermath of
the great financial crisis is the result of low growth, low
inflation and faith in central banks. Thus we have all-time
highs in leading equity indices despite mediocre fundamentals.
Introduce a change in which inflation looks to head up while
growth goes down and the Fed will rapidly change from a reason
to buy risk to a reason to sell.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)