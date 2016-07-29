(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
July 29 If the Bank of Japan is indeed turning
away from easier monetary policy as a means to fix its economy,
then the only thing for certain is lower asset prices.
Upsetting expectations of yet another bold move, the Bank of
Japan on Friday announced only a small increase in stimulus by
increasing programs which buy equities and make dollar loans to
exporters. In addition to focusing its new efforts entirely on
private assets and institutions, the BOJ said it would hold a
"comprehensive" review of its monetary policy framework at its
September meeting.
This immediately touched off highly disparate speculation:
that the review would lead to everything from direct
"helicopter" financing of government spending to a wholesale
retreat from its policy of recent years of buying up more of the
universe of Japanese government bonds and taking interest rates
further into negative territory.
Neither outcome may be likely, and on balance it is usually
safer to expect matters to continue more or less in the
direction of travel they have gone thus far.
Still, given the relatively poor results extraordinary
policy has achieved thus far, and considering the growing costs
and unwanted side effects of asset buying and negative rates, a
break of some kind is more likely than any time since the
beginning of the Abenomics experiment in deflation fighting.
"We do not believe it will be possible for the BOJ to
achieve its inflation goal, or any inflation whatsoever, while
the nation is depopulating: We believe deflation is the natural
companion of a shrinking population and economy, just as
inflation is the natural consequence of a growing population and
economy," Carl Weinberg of High Frequency Economics wrote in a
note to clients.
If the BOJ steps back along the policy path it's taken, two
questions arise: the hideously complex one of what it means for
the economy and the relatively simpler one of what it means for
investors. There is no telling what, save immigration or an
increase in the birth rate, will end Japan's persistent
deflation.
The one fairly clear impact of the policy of lowering
interest rates and buying assets has been, as you would expect,
to make those assets higher in price than the cashflows they
generate would otherwise justify.
DISCOUNTS AREN'T ALWAYS CHEAP
Remove the stimulus and expect financial assets, unless
something else fundamental changes, to revert back towards a
lower price.
During the era of extraordinary monetary policy the assets
which have done best have been those with the longest duration,
like stocks and real estate.
While most bonds have maturities, stocks, in theory, are
perpetual in that you own a right to a share in the cash flows
they generate forever, or until you sell your share of the
company or it sells itself or fails.
The longer the duration an asset has the more sensitive its
price is to the discount rate you use to value it. The lower the
discount rate, the higher the valuation. QE and very low or
negative interest rates have, at the very least, coincided very
neatly with the phenomenon of higher valuations for assets with
longer durations.
The promise of cash flows in the future rises as the present
interest rate falls.
"The trouble with returns that come from falling discount
rates is that they represent an increase in the present value of
the asset without any increase to the cash flows to the asset
class," Ben Inker, head of the asset allocation committee at
fund house GMO said in a note to clients.
"The future expected return to the asset has fallen, and in
a way that more or less precisely counteracts the increase in
current value. In other words, the present value of the assets
has risen but the future value of the assets has not."
Investors have, in effect, been borrowing from their future
returns, enjoying capital gains now without the believable
promise of better cashflows down the road to justify these
gains.
If interest rates rise, as you might expect them to in Japan
if the BOJ backs away from extraordinary support, then prices of
longer-duration assets like equities or real estate would fall.
You might, very conceivably, have a recovery in which the
prospects and cashflows of companies do improve but not enough
to outweigh the effect of the rising interest rates used to
figure their future value.
None of this is to say that extraordinary monetary policy
was a poor choice, in Japan or the U.S.
But investors in riskier longer-duration assets will suffer
if it is withdrawn.
