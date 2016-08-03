(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Aug 3 A bond market unprecedented in history
means investors face the risk of potentially unprecedented
losses.
That's a big deal, not just because it's not unreasonable to
think about a 10 percent loss, or drawdown, in global sovereign
debt values, but because this is the asset class which is
supposed to provide stability. It is a bit like having your
house burned down by faulty wiring in your smoke alarm.
Also sobering is the fact that it is hard to construct a
scenario in which bonds sell off this rapidly and other
financial assets also do well.
Fitch Ratings published a study this week finding that if
global sovereign bond yields revert just to where they were in
2011, investors would suffer losses of as much as $3.8 trillion,
a bit more than 10 percent of the $37.7 trillion in outstanding
debt from the largest 50 investment grade issuers.
"As rates hit record lows, investors face growing
interest-rate risk. A hypothetical rapid rate-rise scenario
sheds light on the potential market risk faced by investors with
high-quality sovereign bonds in their portfolios," according to
Fitch.
Median yields on 10-year notes are 270 basis points lower
than they were in July 2011, while median yields on one-year
securities have fallen by 176 bps. Losses would vary based on
how far interest rates have fallen, with bonds in the euro zone
states like Spain and Italy losing 21 percent of their value,
according to Fitch.
None of this is to say a rapid return to the interest-rate
structure of even five years ago is likely. Indeed,
policy-makers and investors are now preoccupied with the
opposite issue of how to prevent inflation and yields from
falling further.
A 10 percent drawdown on global bond portfolios, however, is
something we've not seen in the past 30 years. Since 1986, the
worst year suffered by government bond investors is a relatively
small loss of 3.1 percent in 1994, according to data from M&G
Investments, with 1999 and 2013 also slightly negative years.
Of course, investors tend to have a home bias in their bond
portfolios, so a global reading will not give a picture of how
the losses will actually be handed out. The worst U.S. Treasury
drawdown in recent memory was in 1980 when 10-year notes lost 16
percent of their value as Fed Chair Paul Volcker waged his
successful fight against inflation by hiking interest rates
sharply. Looking at long-dated U.S. Treasuries as a whole the
worst year was 1931, with a 9 percent loss.
IT IS DIFFERENT THIS TIME
Looking at history as a guide may do little good, given that
with global interest rates at unprecedentedly low levels, we've
never had a comparable experience. More than $10 trillion of
global debt is now at negative yields, meaning that it costs
investors to hold, rather than paying.
That means that the typical portfolio of government debt is
not throwing off the kind of income we've seen in past
sell-offs. In January of 1980, the beginning of the worst year
for 10-year U.S. notes, they were yielding 10.8 percent. U.S.
10-year notes now yield 1.54 percent.
"The reason that total returns have rarely been negative is
because investors were receiving relatively high coupons and had
a significant income cushion to protect against any capital
downside," Anthony Doyle of M&G wrote in a 2015 study of the
issue.
"These days, total returns in government bond markets will
largely be a function of capital movements, with income
providing little support in a bear market for government bonds."
One possibility is that if global bonds began to sell off
there would be much less of the kind of natural support they've
enjoyed in the past, with some investors willing to hold them to
maturity and accept the coupon in compensation. While an
insurance company might be reluctant to take the loss to capital
of selling very low-yielding bonds in a bear market, at a
certain point many will feel that holding debt which is
declining in value for 10 years for a percent and a half a year
in income is a bad deal.
And again, we are only here talking about returning to the
status quo of 2011, hardly a "normal" year in terms of interest
rate structure.
Investors may dislike the recovery in growth and inflation,
if ever it comes, even more than they did the current great
stagnation.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)