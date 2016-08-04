(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Aug 4 The Bank of England has tied one hand
behind its back in ruling out negative interest rates but has at
least managed to grasp an effective bludgeon with the other.
The new weapon, at least new to Britain, is the Term Funding
Scheme, a plan to give banks up to 100 billion pounds of loans
at advantageous terms so long as they lend the money on to
businesses and consumers.
Not dissimilar from programs used by the European Central
Bank, the TFS may help to cut the knot at the center of monetary
policy near and below zero rates: how to ease further without
undermining the financial system.
Struggling with an economy stalling after the shock of
Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union, the BOE on
Thursday cut rates by a quarter percentage point to 0.25
percent, increased and broadened quantitative easing, and
unveiled the TFS.
At the same time BOE Governor Mark Carney appeared to rule
out negative interest rates, a tactic which has met with mixed
success and caused a good deal of discomfiture among financial
institutions in Japan, Switzerland and the euro zone.
"I'm not a fan of negative interest rates," Carney said,
adding that he "cannot see any scenario where I would consider
negative interest rates."
Carney has previously characterized negative rates as an
attempt at currency devaluation which simply moves demand from
one place to another, rather than increasing the sum total of
demand.
Negative rates are also problematic for banks and insurers,
both of which depend on profiting from a spread between the rate
at which they fund themselves and what they can charge
borrowers.
It is this issue which TFS attempts to address. UK banks
will be able for the next 18 months to access four-year central
bank loans at rates close to the BOE's Bank Rate. Should they
reduce their net lending they face a penalty rate. They
therefore should be willing, given sufficient demand, to make
loans even as the BOE cuts rates.
This may even obviate the need for negative interest rates,
as the BOE could continue to ease funding conditions, and impose
penalties, for and on banks despite the apparent barrier of the
zero lower bound.
If the BOE eases again by 25 basis points, of course, its
key rate will be at zero.
NICE POLICY, PITY ABOUT DEMAND
TFS doesn't, on the other hand, do that much to stoke
demand. Two observations seem reasonable. First, even if banks
cut loan terms, borrowers have to believe the projects or
consumption backed by the loan will be justified by future cash
flows. Given the uncertainty around Brexit and the UK economy,
the psychological hurdle rate for UK borrowers is probably quite
high right now.
Secondly, fiscal policy would work a lot more effectively
than monetary policy right about now, or rather fiscal stimulus
would make monetary policy like the TFS much more effective.
What happens on the fiscal side remains to be seen but Brexit is
both a reason and a constraint.
It is also an irony that TFS will support housing prices in
Britain without doing anything to increase supply, potentially
re-stoking a bubble which is both economically sterile and
distorting.
Yet the TFS is potentially powerful, because it allows the
BOE not just to control the price of credit it makes available
to banks but also the duration of the loan. In a July discussion
of ECB use of similar policy, Eric Lonergan, of M&G Investments,
gives the example of how the central bank might make money
available for negative 5 percent yields for 20 years to back
durable goods loans.
"Would it work?" Lonergan wrote on his personal blog. "Just
watch the share prices of automakers!" (here)
While the TFS finesses certain limitations of negative or
very low interest rates, it does so by involving the central
bank in picking winners and losers in the economy. One obvious
winner is the banking system, which benefits, not just from the
loans, but enormously from the perception the policy makers will
keep them in profits.
The TFS will tend to back certain types of lending,
particularly mortgage rates.
And, as the money for the TFS is created by the BOE, it is
both very like helicopter money and a program which could be
used to create permanent financing.
For these, and other reasons, don't expect this to be a plan
the Federal Reserve uses soon. The accusation of picking winners
and losers seems to carry more shame with it in the U.S.
Still, TFS gives the BOE more control even in current
extreme conditions and avoids some of the costs of negative
rates.
