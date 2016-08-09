(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Aug 9 Federal Reserve data dependency isn't what
it used to be.
While there is still much talk by the Fed and its
representatives about how it will be guided by incoming economic
data, something appears to have broken down in the calculations,
with far less certainty among observers and investors over what
data leads to which policy.
Time and again relatively reassuring jobs figures - most
recently last week's above-consensus payrolls - have failed to
bring financial markets round to believing the Fed's own
forecasts for future interest rate hikes.
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke points out that the U.S.
central bank's own forecasts for key indicators like long-term
growth, inflation and interest rates have moved downward in a
steady and now accelerating fashion in recent years. Whereas the
Fed's long-run projection for the federal funds rate was 3.75
percent in 2015, it now stands at just 3 percent.
These repeated failures of forecasting reflect a growing
uncertainty about the economy, something which makes Fed
officials far less confident in how they describe the economy
and what might make them hike or even ease.
"It has not been lost on Fed policymakers that the world
looks significantly different in some ways than they thought
just a few years ago, and that the degree of uncertainty about
how the economy and policy will evolve may now be unusually
high," Bernanke wrote in his blog for the Brookings Institute
published on Monday. (here)
"Fed communications have therefore taken on a more agnostic
tone recently. In general, with policymakers sounding more
agnostic and increasingly disinclined to provide clear guidance,
Fed-watchers will see less benefit in parsing statements and
speeches and more from paying close attention to the incoming
data."
In other words, since the Fed won't say clearly what the
data will make them do, watch the data rather than the Fed.
Investors might be excused for feeling a bit rudderless. The
puzzle of the low-growth, low-inflation economy may ultimately
resolve itself into patterns we can all follow, but that clearly
is not now the case.
Still, the question raised by Bernanke's advice - watch the
data - is the same one Fed officials are failing to answer:
watch the data and do what?
FINANCIAL MARKET PRICES ARE DATA, I SUPPOSE
Fed officials themselves carry on saying they are "data
dependent" but the definition of these is undergoing some subtle
but significant changes. The Fed has a dual mandate of
controlling inflation while fostering employment, so the
economic data which is parsed most closely are those which
reflect on either price changes or jobs.
That emphasis on domestic data is perhaps too narrow for a
Fed which is operating in a more tightly connected global
economy, and one in which financial markets are imputed to have
huge power to drive or inhibit growth.
"Thus, when I reiterate that U.S. monetary policy is data
dependent, that includes not just the information gleaned from
important economic releases such as payroll employment and
retail sales, but also how financial market conditions react to
economic and financial market developments in the global
economy," New York Fed President Bill Dudley said last week.
In other words, financial prices flashing across a screen
from Shanghai or London, those are data too, and on them we are
dependent.
Dudley went on to say that any further hikes this year
"depends on the data, broadly defined, and, as we all know, that
is not something one can predict with any accuracy."
So, traders on global markets can push the Fed around, and
there is no saying what they'll do.
This has always been true, to a certain extent - remember
the bond market vigilantes who used to punish fiscal expansion?
A dependence on financial markets remaining happy is,
perhaps, the bitter fruit of the path central banks chose to get
out of the worst financial crisis since the Depression. By
hugely easing conditions to restore animal spirits, central
banks, not least the Fed, have achieved some measure of
stability and growth.
Yet they've created a feedback loop to which they are now
subject. It isn't so much that the Fed has a third mandate of
stable and happy financial markets, as is sometimes alleged. It
is rather that their ability to achieve anything close to their
targets in their actual mandates is more dependent than ever on
financial markets.
Financial markets, in turn, are more than ever subject to
upsets from the far corners of the world.
Maybe rather than watching the data, or saying the Fed is
data dependent, we ought to simply acknowledge the extent to
which they are just, well, dependent.
As are we all.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)