By James Saft
Aug 16 The telephone, the semiconductor and the
internet: all have come and been adapted and failed to make
finance any more efficient.
So much for the mobile phone; so much, even, for the ATM.
The unit cost of a dollar of financial intermediation, like
lending, has hovered around two cents for 130 years, according
to Thomas Philippon, Professor of Finance at New York
University.
That's while the rest of the economy has seen its
productivity increase about tenfold.
If you can find a bigger failure of the supposedly free
market, please let me know.
So it would be naive to expect the rise of financial
technology - newly enabled technologies that companies make or
use to make financial services more efficient, like blockchain
distributed ledger payments - to do much to make the cost of
finance cheaper to the end user, much less to spark an overall
improvement in how capital is allocated to those who will use it
best.
The likelihood is that without intervention from outside,
fintech, like those innovations which came before, will be
adopted, coopted or stifled by the incumbents in finance, who
enjoy huge advantages from factors like too-big-to-fail status
and other forms of regulatory capture.
The solution, Philippon argues in a new paper, is regulation
which contains existing institutions while creating conditions
in which fintech startups can grow, compete and drive down
prices without raising overall systemic risks.
In other words, starve the beast of incumbent finance while
encouraging new fintech companies to outcompete it.
"Finance has benefited more than other industries from
improvements in information technologies. But, unlike in retail
trade for instance, these improvements have not been passed on
as lower costs to the end users of financial services,"
Philippon writes.
"Asset management services are still expensive. Banks
generate large spreads on deposits. Finance could and should be
much cheaper. In that respect, the puzzle is not that fintech is
happening now. The puzzle is why it did not happen earlier."
(pages.stern.nyu.edu/~tphilipp/papers/FinTech.pdf)
Fintech, a mashup of financial and technology, are
businesses which seek to "disrupt" traditional banking and
payments models by using digital-based services usually
delivered via internet or smartphone.
And it isn't simply that finance hasn't become any more
efficient, it has become much larger to the point where it is
arguably an impediment to overall growth rather than a spur.
Finance's share of overall GDP is now roughly 75 percent greater
than it was in 1980 and more than double the level during most
of the post-World War II economic boom.
REGULATORY PUZZLE
And while there is broad agreement that poor regulation of
banking and finance was one of the main causes of the financial
crisis, and thus partly responsible for the subpar growth since,
reform of regulation since 2008 has had only mixed success.
Yes, the capital banks must carry against risk-weighted
assets is now larger, but banks remain opaque and leverage is
legendarily difficult to measure, or even to anticipate once a
crisis begins. The difficulties are made much worse by political
difficulties due to the economic power of finance, and fears
that regulation in one place will drive bad behavior elsewhere.
"The bottom line is that transforming incumbent financial
firms into safe and efficient providers of financial services is
an uphill battle. At best, it will be long and costly. At worst,
it will simply not happen," Philippon writes.
In comparison, fintech startups have huge advantages. Their
business models, at least in theory, are less reliant on
leverage. Traditional payments and checking accounts have a
fixed value, but are backed by a banking system which holds
assets that fluctuate in value. Real-time valuation and
fluctuating accounts, like money market funds, are now
conceivable in a way they were not when banking developed.
Just think about the differences between the impact of a
hypothetical failure of a major clearing bank versus, for
example, the failure of Amazon. Losses can easily be allocated
in an orderly way and the world moves on.
A regulatory regime should be developed which encourages new
entrants, controls the extent to which existing banks buy up new
technologies and promotes low leverage as a feature.
This will, needless to say, face the same political hurdles
that reform of the existing system faces, but the potential
prize is much larger.
Regulation of the existing financial system may or may not
ultimately work and definitely will face political hurdles.
If we can allow fintech startups to establish themselves
alongside the existing banks and compete but not be coopted, the
old flawed system will gradually wither and be supplanted by a
more efficient, cheaper alternative.
