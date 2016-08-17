(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Aug 17 Combine the standard hedge fund
compensation model with the reality of declining fund
performance as assets under management increase and you have a
whopping conflict of interest.
Unlike mutual funds, hedge funds typically get an incentive
fee, usually 20 percent of profits, in addition to a 1 or 2
percent annual management fee.
That's meant to align the interests of the investor and
manager, but flaws in the contract design leave clients open to
managers prioritizing their own financial interest.
A newly published study demonstrates that when it comes to
hedge fund size the sweet spot for manager compensation is
considerably higher than the sweet spot for shareholder returns.
"My empirical results indicate that the optimal size for
managers' compensation differs substantially from the optimal
size for fund performance. In other words, the standard
compensation contract does not solve the conflict of interest
between fund investors and fund managers in the hedge fund
industry," Chengdong Yin of Purdue University writes in the
Journal of Finance.
(here)
At the heart of the issue are diseconomies of scale, an ugly
term which simply describes situations in which a given
arrangement of resources gets less efficient the larger it
grows. For hedge and mutual funds diseconomies of scale have
been much studied and argued about, but there is broad agreement
that it is harder to run a very large fund in a given strategy,
and that these very large funds have a tendency towards
underperformance. It can be harder finding good opportunities
when you are large, much less getting meaningful exposure to
them without driving the price up.
In mutual funds, diseconomies of scale and the potential
conflicts of interest are, up to a point, self correcting. As
fund flows follow fund performance, the biggest funds, if they
lag, will lose assets, driving managers' pay down alongside.
For hedge funds though, the math is considerably different.
To examine the issue, the study looked at results from over
2,000 hedge funds of varying strategies from 1994 through 2009.
YOU SCRATCH MY BACK AND I WILL TOO
The study divided funds into five groups by size and tracked
their lagged returns using a style-adjusted measure meant to
allow comparisons between, for example, a long-short fund and
one with a global macro approach. The fourth-largest quintile
was the top performing, with style-adjusted outperformance of
0.26 percentage point for a group with an average of $155
million under management. Step up to the largest quintile and
assets under management jump to $780 million but performance
falls to -0.30 percentage point, according to the study.
If standard hedge fund contracts were aligning interests
properly, you would expect the largest funds, which after all
performed less well, to be less well paid too.
That, unsurprisingly, was not the case. While the
second-largest quintile, the best performing, made on average
$7.77 million in compensation, the largest took in $32.77
million.
So we have at the large end of hedge funds a diseconomy of
scale but one which is profitable for managers. The study offers
two possible explanations. First, that the increase in fund
assets is faster than the decrease in performance, which cuts
down on the performance-based fee. Or, second, that the
management fee becomes more important, in absolute dollar terms,
the bigger the fund gets.
As fund managers are motivated by their absolute dollar
take-home pay they "likely have strong incentives to increase
their assets under management," according to the study.
Hedge fund firms also have perverse incentives to increase
the number of funds they sponsor. Adding individual funds might
seem to be a workaround of the issue of declining performance
above as individual funds rise in size, thus allowing the firm
to grow revenues. Yet fund firm level data shows that the entire
fund family can suffer in performance if the firms manage too
many funds.
Hedge fund investors, the data shows, chase performance, but
are differently sensitive to different levels of relative
returns. They fire the poorest performers and plunge into the
best, but are least likely to react one way or another when
performance is in the middle. Since getting too big means
underperforming, and losing assets, hedge funds will tend to be
more likely to close their funds to new investors around the
fund size at which they can make style-average returns.
Investors might want to take steps to study the optimal size
for the particular strategy they want to invest in via a hedge
fund and make it a policy to trim their exposure over that
level.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)