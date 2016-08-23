(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Aug 23 A low-growth world won't be an easy one
for emerging markets, but at least the Federal Reserve will keep
the water in the bath warm.
That means returns to riskier assets like those from
emerging markets could do relatively well in the near term, as
the Fed is forced to recalibrate interest rate policy for a
stubbornly less economically vibrant world. The longer term,
with low demand from developed markets and a potentially
protectionist upsurge, could be more difficult.
Stanley Fischer, Federal Reserve Vice Chair, performed a
delicate balancing act in a speech on Sunday, both preparing the
market for a rate increase, possibly in December after the U.S.
presidential election, while also speaking frankly and not
encouragingly about the productivity slowdown which lies at the
heart of the phenomenon of slow growth and low inflation.
Fischer's analysis leads to the conclusion that lower
productivity, which has more or less halved from its post-war
World War 2 norms in the last decade, is not amenable to lower
interest rates but may be in itself a reason they stay in a
historically low range.
If developed market central banks remain trapped at very low
rates, and must become more forthright about the matter, we can
expect emerging markets to get a material benefit. Yield-seeking
investors will continue to pile into emerging market debt, as
they have this year, desperate for a bit more compensation for
the privilege of lending their money. Equity investors will come
flocking too, attracted by lower valuations and less worried
about a potential shock due to a rapid rise in interest rates.
All of this is quite new for emerging markets, just as it is
for the rest of the world. As recently as the "taper tantrum" in
2013, emerging markets, especially those which need to attract a
steady flow of capital, tended to be hurt quite badly when
interest rates in developed markets, especially the U.S., looked
poised to rise. Not only does tight money make it more difficult
for them to attract capital, it also often goes hand in hand
with an appreciating dollar, something that can leave dollar
borrowers in emerging markets caught short.
A point worth noting is that since the 2008 crisis we have
not had a proper emerging markets crisis, of the kind seen in
Asia in the late 1990s, but rather distinct country-specific
sell-offs, such as in Argentina after its default. The asset
class, especially its financing ability, has been insulated by
the generosity of developed market central banks.
REACHING FOR YIELD, OR JUMPING FOR IT?
The real key will be for investors to become comfortable
with the idea that the Fed buys into a secular stagnation
argument and is prepared to make policy accordingly. In that
respect Fed chief Janet Yellen's speech this Friday at the
Jackson Hole monetary policy conference may prove to be
extremely important for emerging market assets.
If Yellen signals that rates may rise but will stay
structurally lower than we previously thought likely, then
emerging markets should rally, safe at least from a U.S.
tightening.
And a secular stagnation argument, especially one that is
based in part on demographics, has an immediate read-across for
emerging markets, many of which, like China, are heading for
their own demographic busts.
That may imply that the trend we've seen towards lower
interest rates in the U.S., Europe and Japan will spread
elsewhere.
"While the worry in developed markets is monetary policy
exhaustion, most emerging market central banks have ample room
to ease if needed as inflation is either below target or, where
it is not, has peaked and is on its way down," Joachim Fels,
global economic advisor at fund manager PIMCO wrote in a note to
clients.
"Most risky developed market assets are expensive, and
investors have to come to grips with 'lower-for-longer'
developed market rates. This, together with better emerging
market fundamentals underway, suggests to me that the emerging
market rally that started earlier this year has legs to run."
Fund managers at Alliance Bernstein point out that the
benchmark MSCI index of high-dividend emerging market stocks
yields 5.6 percent annually and trades at nine times annual
earnings. The equivalent developed market index has a yield of
just 3.9 percent and trades at nearly 18 times annual earnings.
If we believe that U.S. and European stocks have gotten
expensive due to low interest rates, then emerging markets may
be next in line for the same somewhat artificial inflation.
None of this implies all will be easy for emerging market
economies. Western demand for manufactured goods which allowed
China, for example, to grow, will not be as strong, making the
development of consumer-based domestic economies all the more
important.
Still, if we have to face up to a low-growth, low-inflation
future, emerging market assets will enjoy at least the first
part of the journey.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)