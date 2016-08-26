(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Aug 26 Remember the phrase "negative interest
rates"? Neither, it seems, does Janet Yellen.
Sure, rates are negative in Japan and the euro zone. And in
Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland, making it the rule of the day
for economies comprising about a quarter of global output.
And yet, in a long discussion of the Federal Reserve's tools
to fight the next downturn, the word "negative" did not pass
Yellen's lips in her Jackson Hole speech, much less in any
combination with "interest," "rate," or "policy".
In an odd way, this is a gift from Yellen to her peers in
Europe and Japan.
It is also all the more remarkable given that the very first
chart Yellen used in support of her remarks, portraying the
Fed's projections for fed funds and employing a band to show a
range of likely outcomes, shows a reasonable chance of rates
bumping along at or below zero next year. (here)
To be sure, negative rates do make an appearance, but under
the somewhat euphemistic guise of "hypothetical unconstrained
policy," or HUP as perhaps it will become known.
Yellen only raised HUP in order to argue that she and the
Fed can do better via other avenues.
"Despite the lower bound, asset purchases and forward
guidance can push long-term interest rates even lower on average
than in the unconstrained case (especially when adjusted for
inflation) by reducing term premiums and increasing the downward
pressure on the expected average value of future short-term
interest rates," Yellen said in a much-anticipated talk at the
Kansas City Fed's annual monetary policy conference.
"Thus, the use of such tools could result in even better
outcomes for unemployment and inflation on average."
There is a fundamental and inherent conflict between relying
on forward guidance as a bulwark of monetary policy while at the
same time acknowledging the need to study revolutionary new
tools such as inflation or output-level targets. Forward
guidance, as recently practiced, is when a central bank commits
to hold rates lower for longer, thus hopefully driving
longer-term interest rates down. That depends critically on the
credibility of the central bank.
And while the Federal Reserve has many admirable qualities,
their track record in forecasting the economy has not been a
strong one in recent years, as output, productivity and
inflation have all fallen in ways the bank did not anticipate.
JANET'S GIFT
As for negative interest, again it doesn't come in for a
mention when Yellen discussed some options for the future.
"Future policymakers may wish to explore the possibility of
purchasing a broader range of assets," she said.
"Beyond that, some observers have suggested raising the
FOMC's 2 percent inflation objective or implementing policy
through alternative monetary policy frameworks, such as
price-level or nominal GDP targeting."
Negative interest rates do carry many unfortunate costs.
They imperil the entire banking and insurance business model,
which depend on using time to trade money today for more money
in the future. A similar, and not widely discussed issue, is the
impact of negative rates on pensions. Not only do low interest
rates make future pension liabilities larger in terms of
regulatory calculations, they very possibly reduce the future
growth of capital.
Central banks which are willing to employ negative interest
rates are one big winner out of the Fed's unwillingness, at
least at first. Not only did Yellen seem willing to hike rates
this year, an outcome financial markets expect in December, but
she all but discarded one tool if she wants to ease. That makes
the gap between U.S. rates and those in the euro zone or Japan
both greater and more secure.
The dollar strengthened sharply after the speech, rising
against a trade-weighted basket of currencies by 0.44
percent. That's great news for the negative rate block, which
has generally suffered as the dollar weakened this year,
blunting the impact of their own policies.
If negative rates are not going to be part of the Fed's
arsenal, and if other changes, like permission to buy stocks and
bonds, will take time, more stress will fall on forward
guidance.
Given that forward guidance amounts to the Fed asking us to
believe its long-term commitment about events it isn't good at
predicting while it considers huge changes to how it operates,
that may be a losing strategy.
