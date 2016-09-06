(Repeats earlier column without changes)
(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Sept 6 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on
negative interest rates sounds like a man cut with his own
double-edged sword.
Acknowledging for the first time that negative rates gum up
the works of financial intermediation, and thus the economy,
Kuroda, in a speech on Monday, still held to his view that
further cuts were possible while at the same time giving the
impression they are now far less likely.
That means the central bank's review of monetary policy it
will hold at its Sept. 20-21 meeting may take a more radical
tack. Not only that but Kuroda, in his analysis of the interplay
of banking and negative rates, pointed towards factors caused by
demographics, something sadly entirely outside his control.
The trouble with negative rates, which are being employed by
a host of central banks including the BOJ, the European Central
Bank and the Swiss National Bank, is that they pose a threat to
all enterprises, such as banks, insurance companies and pension
funds, which depend on using time to create more money in the
future.
Discussing his policy of buying assets along with holding
rates below zero, Kuroda said the BOJ "should make an
appropriate policy judgment by taking account not only of its
powerful impact on the yield curve but also its impact on the
financial intermediation in a broad sense."
While at the same time arguing that the BOJ had room to cut
rates further or to increase the size of its asset purchases,
Kuroda went on to outline the potential impediments to sub-zero
policy.
Firstly, there are questions over how much further bank
lending rates can fall, but more importantly, Kuroda said,
falling deposit rates hit bank profits and in turn may crimp
willingness to lend.
Banks depend, for their existence, on the ability to borrow
cheaply for short periods and lend profitably at higher rates
for longer periods.
"For Japan in particular, the impact of the negative
interest rate policy on the profits of financial institutions
tends to be relatively large, due to such factors as the amount
outstanding of deposits far exceeding that of lending, and to
the spreads between deposits and lending rates already being
extremely small following prolonged competition among financial
institutions," Kuroda said.
THREAT TO BANKING MODEL
Deposits in Japanese banks far exceed loans for partly
demographic reasons. Japan is an aging society with a rising
preponderance of lower-consuming and non-working older people.
Older people, especially in Asia, have built up savings and
gently run them down, but consume less and start few businesses.
Demand for loans in Japan is thus fairly low, because would-be
entrepreneurs can see that the opportunities in a society with a
shrinking population are less attractive.
This also explains why Japanese companies have not used the
extra profits they've made from exports courtesy of a lower yen
to build up capacity. The future is not an attractive place.
It is just extremely difficult, perhaps impossible, to get a
virtuous cycle of consumption, investment, production and more
consumption going in a country which is aging and shrinking. It
may not even be advisable to do so. After all, living standards
in Japan have remained high and improved even during the
decades-long battle with recession and deflation.
That's not to say the process has to be benign. A negative
spiral of declining profitability at banks and insurers due to
negative rates can possibly spill over into an unwillingness to
extend them credit at attractive rates. In Switzerland, for
example, the rates at which banks can borrow have not fallen as
aggressively as market rates, probably because investors realize
that profits will be crimped.
So what will the BOJ do? So-called helicopter money, the
direct financing of government spending by the central bank, is
illegal in Japan. Buying more bonds is tough, given that the BOJ
already owns about 35 percent of total debt outstanding. Other
assets are also in increasingly short supply.
A look at the Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme,
introduced last month, may provide a clue. Under TFS the central
bank lends banks money at better than market terms with the
provision that the money must be used in turn to make loans.
Rates can thus go down while banks are not hurt and lending
continues or expands.
If the BOJ were to do something similar it could ensure the
profitability and sustainability of its banks, though not of
insurance companies and pension funds, while sparking more
investment and consumption. It would also build up more debt,
and perhaps not help with the ultimate direction of Japan's
economy as its population shrinks.
The BOJ can subsidize banks, it can print money, but it
can't print people.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)